News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeCinemaCenter.com announces new collections from Catnapper and Jackson Furniture
HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched 100's of new collections from Catnapper and Jackson.
For those HomeCinemaCenter.com customers who are interested in financing their purchases, a partnership with Paypal Credit affords this convenient opportunity. Paypal Credit is dedicated to providing financial support for everyday needs, including elegant and stylish home furniture from HomeCinemaCenter.com.
As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards to make transactions as effortless as possible.
About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.
About Catnapper & Jackson Furniture
Born in 1903, Mr. W. Ray Jackson left very humble beginnings in Cleveland, TN at age 16 to set out on his own. After working for several years in an auto assembly plant in Ohio, he returned back South to Tennessee to try the chair upholstery business. After quickly learning the upholstery craft, he took the $30 in his pocket - ALL he had left after the banks closed during the Great Depression - and started Jackson Furniture Company. The business grew and grew with expanded factories and more people hired and put to work. His $30 gamble paid off as by the 1970s he had over 1.3 million square feet of furniture manufacturing space in TN, MS, TX, and FL - and now held one of the largest family owned furniture enterprises in the USA. Today, Jackson Furniture Industries remains focused in the USA. We have 6 factories and over 1,500 dedicated employees and vendors committed to producing the most comfortable and longest lasting furniture that money can buy. At Jackson Furniture, we are investing in our plants and doing everything we can to remain a trusted, strong and competitive employer in the U.S. We are extremely proud of our roots and we look forward to providing you with American-made comfort and quality for many more years to come!
Contact
Home Cinema Center
***@homecinemacenter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse