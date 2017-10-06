 
News By Tag
* Homecinemacenter
* Homecinemacenter.com
* Home Cinema Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Myrtle Beach
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Furniture partnership with Home Elegance

HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Entertainment, and Upholstery Furniture partnership with Home Elegance.
 
 
header_bg
header_bg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Homecinemacenter
* Homecinemacenter.com
* Home Cinema Center

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* North Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Barstools, and Game Table Furniture line in partnering with Home Elegance Furniture.  This integration will allow customers to purchase across many product categories just in time for the Holiday Season.   This new line offers 1000's of collections giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles.  With over 4000 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections.   Choose from Bed, Bedroom sets, Children's furniture, casual and traditional Dining sets, Entertainment Centers, Sofa Sets, and Sectionals.

As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal wcj credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.

About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.

About Home Elegance
Founded in California in 1984, Homelegance, Inc. wholesales furniture in the United States, Canada and other countries in the world.Our catalog includes dining, bedroom, and occasional collections, as well as sofas and chairs, entertainment and home office, youth, futons, and daybeds, accessories, bombes, and curios.Our mission is to offer various products with style, value, quality and variety (https://www.homelegance.com/welcome/) to dealers and local retailers domestically and internationally. Through years of growing and expanding, we now have locations in San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Fe Springs, California; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Grand Prairie, and Houston, Texas; Itasca, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Cranbury, New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; and Concord and Vancouver, Canada.

Contact
Home Cinema Center
***@homecinemacenter.com
End
Source:
Email:***@homecinemacenter.com Email Verified
Tags:Homecinemacenter, Homecinemacenter.com, Home Cinema Center
Industry:Shopping
Location:North Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Home Cinema Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share