HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Furniture partnership with Home Elegance

-- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Barstools, and Game Table Furniture line in partnering with Home Elegance Furniture. This integration will allow customers to purchase across many product categories just in time for the Holiday Season. This new line offers 1000's of collections giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles. With over 4000 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections. Choose from Bed, Bedroom sets, Children's furniture, casual and traditional Dining sets, Entertainment Centers, Sofa Sets, and Sectionals.As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal wcj credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.About HomeCinemaCenter.comHomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture ( http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com ). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.About Home EleganceFounded in California in 1984, Homelegance, Inc. wholesales furniture in the United States, Canada and other countries in the world.Our catalog includes dining, bedroom, and occasional collections, as well as sofas and chairs, entertainment and home office, youth, futons, and daybeds, accessories, bombes, and curios.Our mission is to offer various products with style, value, quality and variety ( https://www.homelegance.com/ welcome/ ) to dealers and local retailers domestically and internationally. Through years of growing and expanding, we now have locations in San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Fe Springs, California; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Grand Prairie, and Houston, Texas; Itasca, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Cranbury, New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; and Concord and Vancouver, Canada.