Introducing Powerful Crime Scene Capture and Evidence Presentation
Capture scenes and the chain of events in 360 degrees and create a virtual tour of ancillary evidence with a photographic timeline.
Here's how the OSCR360 Solution works:
1. Quickly set up and capture crime or crash scenes in 360 degrees
2. Instantly review your 360 degree photos anywhere on the OSCR tablet
3. Sync your photos securely to your OSCR360 desktop app
4. Build your virtual walk through tour, chain of events, timeline and/or witness statements
5. Add in supporting multi-media ancillary evidence files (such as still images, body cam footage, audio recordings, floor plans, crash sketches etc)
6. Deliver the virtual tour presentation to your audience (command staff, Police Chief, Mayor, jury, etc)
OSCR360 is a direct result of collaboration with Law Enforcement and Prosecuting Attorneys.
· Every case is different. This solution is built for you to create your unique case. You do not need to fit to the solution, the solution fits to you.
· This solution is simple and easy to use, no post production or training is required.
· Prevent scene contamination, for example set up and capture an entire house in 360 degrees in under 15 minutes.
· Keep your ancillary evidence in one container, incorporate multi-media evidence files into your presentation.
· Improve officer safety by reducing time officers are at dangerous scenes.
· OSCR360 was purpose built for any size municipality and Prosecuting Attorneys.
· OSCR360 is made in the USA.
OSCR360 captures a comprehensive chain of events which can be clearly presented using a virtual tour, complete with facts, images and evidence. This solution was recently used to document the scenes of a second-degree murder & gain a conviction in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz in Rochester, NY.
OSCR360 is more than just evidence presentation. Revolutionize how your case evidence is presented. Show the Factual Story. Close the case. Benefit your community. Justice Served.
