 
News By Tag
* Crime Scene Capture
* Prosecuting Attorney
* Evidence Presentation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Introducing Powerful Crime Scene Capture and Evidence Presentation

 
 
OSCR360 Solution Demo
OSCR360 Solution Demo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crime Scene Capture
Prosecuting Attorney
Evidence Presentation

Industry:
Government

Location:
Victor - New York - US

Subject:
Products

VICTOR, N.Y. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to bring Law Enforcement and Prosecuting Attorneys a new, more powerful way of capturing and presenting crime and crash scenes with OSCR360.

Capture scenes and the chain of events in 360 degrees and create a virtual tour of ancillary evidence with a photographic timeline.
Here's how the OSCR360 Solution works:

1.       Quickly set up and capture crime or crash scenes in 360 degrees

2.       Instantly review your 360 degree photos anywhere on the OSCR tablet

3.       Sync your photos securely to your OSCR360 desktop app

4.       Build your virtual walk through tour, chain of events, timeline and/or witness statements

5.       Add in supporting multi-media ancillary evidence files (such as still images, body cam footage, audio recordings, floor plans, crash sketches etc)

6.       Deliver the virtual tour presentation to your audience (command staff, Police Chief, Mayor, jury, etc)

OSCR360 is a direct result of collaboration with Law Enforcement and Prosecuting Attorneys.

·         Every case is different. This solution is built for you to create your unique case.  You do not need to fit to the solution, the solution fits to you.

·         This solution is simple and easy to use, no post production or training is required.

·         Prevent scene contamination, for example set up and capture an entire house in 360 degrees in under 15 minutes.

·         Keep your ancillary evidence in one container, incorporate multi-media evidence files into your presentation.

·         Improve officer safety by reducing time officers are at dangerous scenes.

·         OSCR360 was purpose built for any size municipality and Prosecuting Attorneys.

·         OSCR360 is made in the USA.

OSCR360 captures a comprehensive chain of events which can be clearly presented using a virtual tour, complete with facts, images and evidence. This solution was recently used to document the scenes of a second-degree murder & gain a conviction in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz in Rochester, NY.

OSCR360 is more than just evidence presentation. Revolutionize how your case evidence is presented. Show the Factual Story. Close the case. Benefit your community. Justice Served.

Learn more:  https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360

Contact
L-Tron Corporation
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Crime Scene Capture, Prosecuting Attorney, Evidence Presentation
Industry:Government
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share