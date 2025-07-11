EveryAge Communities Weather the Storm with Strength

This week, Central North Carolina has endured multiple rounds of intense storms, bringing lightning, thunder, torrential rain, and dangerous flash flooding. And the threat isn't over yet.

Slash rental assistance programs by $26.72 billion—a 43% reduction

Consolidate key programs (including Section 202 and Section 8) into a single, state-run block grant

Impose a two-year cap on rental assistance for able-bodied adults

Eliminate or drastically reduce funding for supportive programs like HOME, CDBG, and Homeless Assistance Grants

-- Several EveryAge communities were directly impacted by the storms. From swollen creeks and lightning-struck trees to property damage and power outages, the effects were widespread. While many North Carolinians faced evacuations, our residents expressed deep gratitude for the safety and support they received.At Covenant Place, an affordable housing community in Chapel Hill, residents experienced a power outage earlier this week in the wake of Tropical Storm Chantal. Thanks to the preemptive efforts of our dedicated staff, the community remained calm, cared for, and connected. Residents didn't have to face the storm's aftermath alone—they had a team ready to respond with compassion and preparedness.Jeanette Breckenridge, Director of Housing Services for EveryAge, shared:"I was very proud of the staff at Covenant Place. They were incredibly proactive in ensuring the tenants were safe. Parris and Johnny, Onsite Manager and Maintenance, knocked on every door to check on residents, and Wendy, Service Coordinator—though working at The Willows that day—still took time to call tenants she knew were on oxygen, recently hospitalized, or especially vulnerable."Staff quickly secured a generator for the community room, providing a cool, safe space as temperatures soared into the mid-90s. Residents received food, water, and—perhaps most importantly—companionship. Thankfully, the outage was short-lived, but storms returned to The Triangle area Wednesday evening, toppling a tree at Covenant Place, that narrowly missed a building. With the ground already saturated from weeks of rain, the risk of additional trees falling and flooding remains high.EveryAge operates seven affordable housing communities across North Carolina under HUD's Section 202 program—one of the most vital resources for helping very low-income seniors age in place with dignity. This program not only funds the construction of affordable housing but also provides rent subsidies and essential supportive services.However, proposed federal budget cuts threaten the future of this lifeline. If enacted, the budget would:These changes would put thousands of North Carolina seniors at risk—especially during emergencies. Without stable housing and support, the consequences could include displacement, loss of service coordinators, and increased homelessness.As LeadingAge emphasizes, Section 202 housing is not only affordable—it's cost-effective. It reduces healthcare costs by preventing premature moves into nursing homes or hospitals and allows older adults to remain in their communities, close to loved ones, and living independently for longer.We are deeply grateful for our staff, whose dedication ensures our residents are safe, supported, and never alone. One Covenant Place resident, Pamela, shared:"I appreciate the care shown today for us at Covenant Place. It was wonderful and comforting to know Parris and Johnny went door-to-door to make sure each resident was okay. Wendy's call let us know the whole team was involved in our well-being. We enjoyed a delicious lunch—even though the power came on just before the food arrived. Thank you."As more rain is forecasted through the weekend, the region remains vulnerable to flash flooding and storm damage. These events underscore the importance of protecting our most vulnerable neighbors—not just during a crisis, but every day. With the right support, seniors can continue living safely in their homes, in their communities, and with the dignity they deserve.