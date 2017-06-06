 
Apex Review Of The Letter (Lewis Ericson, Vincent Zimmerman)

A compelling account of the dichotomous, self-destructive natures of us all
 
June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Letter

Lewis Ericson & Vincent Zimmerman

ISBN: 9781539916123

Reviewed By Lauren Wilson

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

We're all living contradictions, often finding ourselves torn between doing what we know is right versus what just feels right. It's the essence of the human condition, and has collectively defined us since the dawn of humanity. It also has governed the full history of every decision made to this day, and will continue to until time immemorial.

Such dichotomous dilemmas are highlighted throughout the paged of The Letter. In it, authors Lewis Ericson and Vincent Zimmerman present the compelling cases of three separate individuals living highly discrete lives – yet are united by the hidden desires driving each of them to the verge of self-destruction. Readers are sure to identify with the conflicted nature of Ericson & Zimmerman's troubled protagonists and see themselves and their own lives in the aftermath of their decisions.

A highly recommended read.
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net
Tags:The Letter, Ericson Zimmerman, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
