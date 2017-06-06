Lumibrights presents RAW spotlight series

application with details RAW 4

End

-- The slim elongated spotlights offer considerable light output that enhances every inch of any interior space.The sleek dimensions of this range makes them ideal to create discreet architectural accents on your ceiling. With its flawless design it will contemplate the need for design or decorative approach, offering excellent lighting performance for vast indoor areas.These adjustable spotlights are perfectly suited for all commercial as well as residential applications. Be it living room, bedroom, office cubicles, boardrooms, large halls the spotlights have a multi-faceted usage.For more details visit:http://lumibright.co.uk/family-page.php?q=17%20&&%20pi=51%20&&%20fm=71About Lumibright:is a globally active manufacturer of smart LED lighting solutions across all elements of lighting: Power, Control, and Luminaries. The main objective is to provide highest quality LED products and superior customer service through a commitment to excellence, continuous improvement and innovative technology. With over 4000 products ranging from elegant showpiece pendant lights to complex architectural lighting solutions, LB range cover all aspects of residential and commercial lighting including indoor lights, outdoor lights, decorative lights, tube profiles, LED neon flex and all electrical accessories including drivers for light fitting.Over the past decade LED technology has seen some of the most exciting ground breaking developments to hit the lighting market and the fantastic aspect is Lumright has been part of the developments from the initial stages allowing an advantageous utilization of technology to create even more elaborate lightings designs. For every lighting project executed, their commitment to maintain or exceed standards demanded by companies is resilient.