IHG Group-Be inspired to Inspire inspirational story
CEO of Inspired Holding Group (IHG) and Founder of LEDWORLD, Althaf Ali narrates his motivational journey & futuristic vision.
About IHG
In 2016, we consolidated different verticals of the group IHG Holding under one roof. The first company under the umbrella was Metroplus Advertising, incepted in 2005.
www.inspiredholding.com
Inspiring journey to Dubai
I came to Dubai on a quest to take on new challenges. Since you can never buy experience, I aimed to pursue that on an international platform.
I became an entrepreneur at a young age, my experience in sales on profit sharing with various companies helped in raising capital. After eighteen months, I financed my own LLC, stamping my first Residence visa as an investor.
Main offerings at IHG
Our group tagline 'Be inspired to inspire' reflects what we believe in. We adopt benchmarks from successful businesses, customize per geographic location and provide innovative products and solutions.
The IHG family includes Metroplus advertising, LED WORLD LLC, Lumibright, Inspired Lighting, LWS lighting solutions and Digital world signs
Position in UAE and Middle-East as LEDWORLD
The lighting industry is a tough shell to crack, therefore only seasoned companies have survived the test of time. Through novelty and passion for lighting, LEDWORLD established itself as the first-choice of Architects & designers for professional lighting solutions among various brands; with supporting electrical/ decorative products sold under one-roof. We made quality lighting accessible and affordable for society by providing professional support like lighting design, consultancy, and live demo in our showrooms. We launched the first online lighting store ever in MENA region, www.ledworldtrade.com and opened an exclusive LED lighting studio in the whole Asia-Pacific region in 2009. We are proud to be a homegrown company, manufacturing/
Impact of Expo 2020
LEDWORLD has supported EXPO 2020 since its inception, endorsing them in all our international exhibitions. We are closely working with the EXPO team and other infrastructure development companies to create the finest display to have graced the earth. Our expertise has been extended to various Hospitality projects with large developers and famous designers to meet the Expo requirements. In addition, we are working on the Airport expansion projects since 2010.
Competition
We believe that co-existing with other members of the lighting fraternity is essential for sustainable energy-management in future. Unhealthy industry competition suffocates innovation, punctures morale and degrades quality standards resulting in pollution, energy-loss, heat-management & UV issues. We have persevered to unify our peers to bring in change.
Growth plans
LED WORLD, expanded in 2015, opening 5 showrooms in 2 years. We postponed further expansion, and invested heavily in infrastructure improvement of existing systems to have world-class operations. We appointed finest consultants to re-engineer our standard operations and are now a systems-driven company. I want potential business partners and franchisee holders to protect my concept and join the LED World family with a foolproof business model and proven record of accomplishment. Our aim is to maintain our recognition as a global company with international standards.
Investors can see the clarity of existing operations and profitability in our ongoing trial run, as we expand in Q3 of 2017 and invite franchisees in GCC countries first, then expanding to rest Asia.
In the long-term, we will have a full-fledged lighting manufacturing unit in the UAE, which accounts for up to 30% of products sold through our showrooms. This will also help our partners in GCC and Middle-East to have logistical advantages and tax benefits to import 100% local products.
Inspired Foundation is raising an internal fund to donate 100,000 bulbs to the needy. Since our bulbs are 100% eco-friendly, we are paying it forward through this initiative which will fuel a sustainable revolution in rural areas, saving significant energy-consumption cost, and maximize earnings that can be invested in beneficial solutions.
