Dubai Business economy to rise in 2018, Non-oil sectors to flourish

Optimistic growth in UAE market predicted in the next 18 months

Booming Dubai Economy

Contact

Alvina Clara,

Public Relations Manager -Inspired Holding Group

***@inspiredholding.com Alvina Clara,Public Relations Manager -Inspired Holding Group

End

-- It is good news that after a slump period, a surge in UAE's economic growth is expected in 2018 that would open pathways for more employment and higher contribution to GDP. A 4.4 percent acceleration in UAE's economic growth is expected that would pick up acceleration from 2017 year end and climb steadfastly in the next 18 months. Real-estate, construction, industrial manufacturing, trade, tourism, aviation, infrastructure, health care, hospitality, retail are the business sectors that would be on the up-rise.Dubai government would profoundly invest funds in road development and transportation facilities, whilst the private entities would thrust completion of residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with a lot of FDI that would pave way for more professional and skilled jobs opportunities. This is exultant news that expats would categorically have wider jobs to choose from, there would be steep climb in inflow of expatriates into the country searching higher prospects and due to these factors tourism would also boost in the country. Aviation sectors would have high traffic and the Aviation industry would plan expansion of services accordingly. With the heavy influx of cross cultural people all over the world, the hospitality and service industries would boom along with the bustling tourism activities. Ever changing trending retail would be thriving business during the demanding market phase. The property sector would be steeply and aggressively climbing in the years to come with numerous projects fermenting in Dubai soil.It is the most fertile and optimistic time to plan new investments and start wider projects, pushing trade to an entirely new level. Media, digital trade, IT, Finance, Logistics, education are emerging areas where a lot of potentials exists and wise investment in these areas would unfold benefits gradually.UAE's long term-outlook looks very affirmative and promising. Certainly, 2018 would bring greater uplifting rewards for the industrial fraternity. It is clear the UAE Economic buzz would be a sustainable and resilient ascent. The UAE has always been a consumer-friendly economy while providing fair opportunity to investors. No doubt there is a big impact of the UAE authorities in safeguarding the helms of economy by astutely spending on the infrastructure, construction industry, by creating new ideas in the field of tourism and making UAE as a preferred destination for FDI in logistics, service sectors and other miscellaneous allied sectors. Let us calculatedly be the catalyst agents for ripple-effect change and development in the economy.Althaf Ali,CEO,Inspired Holding Group.