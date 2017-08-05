News By Tag
LWS Lighting Solutions: design & project management service
"In the right light, even the most ordinary sights appear extra-ordinary."
Light is the life-force of man-made structures making infrastructure more alive and events more meaningful.
With this deep-rooted philosophy LWS Lighting Solutions is the answer to all architectural /industrial lighting requirements. We are committed to deliver complete solutions where LED lighting is concerned by striving continuously to offer versatile & cost-effective lighting solutions.
We have been delivering complete start to finish lighting solutions to clients across the Middle –East. Our expert team with hands-on experience in numerous projects have mastered the skill of transforming innovative lighting ideas into reality. From high-end commercial developments, hospitality sectors, retail giants, hyper malls, services encounters to residential projects, under one roof we cater to all your requirements.
On all of our projects we meticulously work with the client to make sure they will be delighted with the end-result. Our success is based on devoted fully qualified & trained Lighting professionals who can provide you design, specification & after-sales service.
Using state of the art technology, we offer a comprehensive package which can be tailored to your needs which can include general & emergency lighting calculations, specifications & schedules, fully annotated AutoCAD drawings and technical support. As a company, we always take into consideration the latest industry standards/ guidelines, installation and maintenance. The aim is always to reduce carbon emissions in our designs, creating not only efficient but compliant lighting solutions.
We can provide for you:
-Lighting design,Lighting calculations and presentation to the Client
-Lighting controls - different solutions, depending on applications - with DMX, DALI, 1-10, Lutron, others
-Building controls - KNX protocol
-Smart villa, smart office or hotel - all controls integrated
Shortly, we add new services:
-Low Voltage design and calculations - electrical networks
-Electrical load calculations, load circuits
-Distribution board, CB, MCB, etc. design and calculations
If you would like to find out more about our lighting design/ project management service, do leave us a message at sales@lwslighting.com or Dial 971 4 380 9966 /971 4 338 3432- ext105.
Visit us www.lwslighting.com
Contact
Valentin Boyanov,
General Manager,
***@lwslighting.com
