Trending Lighting collections available at LED World New Showroom, Ras al Khaimah
Trending Contemporary lighting collections are attractively displayed in the newly opened showroom of LED World LLC at Ras-Al-Khaimah opposite Lulu centre, Al Muntasir Road.
The showroom houses simple minimalist spotlights, elegant pendant lights, exuberant table lamps, creative wall lights to wall-washers, neon flex, bollard fixtures, in-ground lights, underwater lights to all sophisticated architectural solutions, for spectacular illumination of residential and commercial spaces, contributing towards a healthier and sustainable environment.
The experienced sales staff would guide you in choosing apt lighting for best getting along your indoor/outdoor spaces enhancing decor. The store suffices lighting needs of varied customers with a massive range of luminairies sure to dazzle spaces.
Contact Showroom In-charge , RAK -+971582587136 / +97172284004
We would be happy to hear from you and provide assistance.Write to us for any queries- sales@ledworld.ae
Visit us:
www.ledworldme.com
Media Contact
Alvina Clara, PR Executive
LED WORLD LLC
+97143383432
***@ledworld.ae
Page Updated Last on: Jul 23, 2017