July 2017
Trending Lighting collections available at LED World New Showroom, Ras al Khaimah

 
 
LED WORLD SHOWROOM, RAK.
LED WORLD SHOWROOM, RAK.
AL QUOZ, UAE - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- LED WORLD LLC is a one-stop store for all lighting requirements with state of art showrooms spread across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and recently Ras-Al Khaimah.

Trending Contemporary lighting collections are attractively displayed in the newly opened showroom of LED World LLC at Ras-Al-Khaimah opposite Lulu centre, Al Muntasir Road.


The showroom houses simple minimalist spotlights, elegant pendant lights, exuberant table lamps, creative wall lights to  wall-washers, neon flex, bollard fixtures, in-ground lights, underwater lights to all sophisticated architectural solutions, for spectacular illumination of residential and commercial spaces, contributing towards a healthier and sustainable environment.

The experienced sales staff would guide you in choosing apt lighting for best getting along your indoor/outdoor spaces enhancing decor. The store suffices lighting needs of varied customers with a massive range of luminairies sure to dazzle spaces.

Contact Showroom In-charge , RAK -+971582587136  / +97172284004

We would be happy to hear from you and provide assistance.Write to us for any queries- sales@ledworld.ae

Visit us:

www.ledworldme.com

Page Updated Last on: Jul 23, 2017
