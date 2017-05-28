 
Protect the Environment with quality energy-efficient LED lighting

 
 
Switch to energy-efficient eco-friendly LED Lighting.
Switch to energy-efficient eco-friendly LED Lighting.
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- World Environment Day is the opportunity for everybody to comprehend that we owe the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change. We need to recognize that we all face the same happenstances and are associated by our common goal of a sustainable and flourishing life for all on this planet. Protecting our environment is an obligation that each one of us is accountable for. Reducing waste, recycling and optimal usage of our resources are convinced ways of conserving nature. Light is indispensable for everyday living and it is time we seek more ecological friendly solutions that will conserve energy.

Many of us are yet not aware of the benefits of LEDS. To be assured, LED lights are up to 80% more proficient than conventional lighting sources such as fluorescent and incandescent lights. 95% of the energy in LEDs is transformed into light and only 5% is wasted as heat. This is compared to fluorescent lights which convert 95% of energy to heat and only 5% into light! LED lights being energy-efficient also draw much less power than traditional lighting and contain no toxic elements. Most offices currently use fluorescent lights which comprise noxious chemicals such as mercury.  LEDs don't contain mercury, which can be harmful to our bodies, and it can cause hitches seeping into soil as bulbs are disposed of. LEDs are easily disposed of as they're made of environmentally friendly components and are RoHS compliant. LEDs emit less than half of CO2 emissions compared to energy savers. Switching to resilient and biodegradable LEDs helps to shield the environment from further contamination.

LED Lights also last up to six times longer than traditional light sources, reducing the requirement for frequent replacements. This creates prerequisite for fewer lights and reducing resources needed for manufacturing processes, packaging materials and transportation. LEDs also possess improved quality of light distribution and emphasize light in one direction as opposed to other types of lighting which waste energy by emitting light in all directions, often illuminating areas where light isn't required which is obvious that less LED lights are needed to achieve the same level of brightness. Fewer lights will reduce energy consumption and will therefore be a benefit to the environment. Added to this, we need to make it a point to meticulously turn out the lights when a room is vacant so that energy is not misused be it at office or home.

All in all, choosing LED lights is the best option for anyone interested in green living. Light-emitting diodes are used to create light that is bright, durable and energy efficient. LED options are advantages due to the small size, the lights are easy to place in miscellaneous spaces. LED World LLC has a massive collection of LEDs indoor lights, outdoor lights, decorative lights for lighting up residential, industrial and all commercial spaces with eco-friendly methods. Think big, think long –term and make the choice to opt LED lighting applications, to become energy efficient and save money.

www.ledworldme.com

Althaf Ali, Chief Executive Officer.

LED WORLD LLC
Alvina Clara, PR Executive
***@ledworld.ae
Click to Share