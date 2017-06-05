 
News By Tag
* Back To Blueberry Pond
* Carla Trueheart
* Apex Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765

Apex Review Of Back To Blueberry Pond (Carla Trueheart)

Sure to strike a nostalgic chord in, as well as bring a sentimental tear or two to the eye of the reader.
 
June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Back To Blueberry Pond

Carla Trueheart

World Castle Publishing

ISBN: 9781629896632

Reviewed By Christina Boone

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

In a symbolic move to honor their friendship, Kyle, Brandon, and Vanessa each put their most valued possessions in a yellow Tupperware bowl, then seal and bury it underneath the tallest pine tree at Blueberry Pond. The friends take a vow never to unearth the bowl, but as each of them endures soul-crushing struggles twenty years later, they believe the items they buried can help them turn things around. What they discover in their quest to retrieve the items, though, ultimately proves far more valuable.

Back To Blueberry Pond is a standout read. In it, author Carla Trueheart does a remarkable job not only creating authentic, true-life characters, but also highlighting their tribulations in such fashion that readers from all different backgrounds are sure to relate. With excellent plot development and story pacing, Back To Blueberry Pond is sure to strike a nostalgic chord in, as well as bring a sentimental tear or two to the eye of the reader.

A highly recommended read.
End
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net Email Verified
Tags:Back To Blueberry Pond, Carla Trueheart, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apex Reviews PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share