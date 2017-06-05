Apex Review Of Back To Blueberry Pond (Carla Trueheart)

Sure to strike a nostalgic chord in, as well as bring a sentimental tear or two to the eye of the reader.

End

--In a symbolic move to honor their friendship, Kyle, Brandon, and Vanessa each put their most valued possessions in a yellow Tupperware bowl, then seal and bury it underneath the tallest pine tree at Blueberry Pond. The friends take a vow never to unearth the bowl, but as each of them endures soul-crushing struggles twenty years later, they believe the items they buried can help them turn things around. What they discover in their quest to retrieve the items, though, ultimately proves far more valuable.is a standout read. In it, author Carla Trueheart does a remarkable job not only creating authentic, true-life characters, but also highlighting their tribulations in such fashion that readers from all different backgrounds are sure to relate. With excellent plot development and story pacing,is sure to strike a nostalgic chord in, as well as bring a sentimental tear or two to the eye of the reader.A highly recommended read.