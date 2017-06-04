News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advanced Holistic Nurse, Gail Jett, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
BEND, OREGON June 10, 2017— In the new book, Nurse SPARKS, Gail Jett, RN, MSN, FNP, WHNP-BC, AHN-BC, EEM-AP, LMT, RMT, tells the story of how her nursing career was reshaped by Energy Medicine.
In a story titled, "A Nurse Pioneer Shares Her Story of Transformation,"
Gail says, "I am using my pioneering spirit to act as a change agent in an attempt to help others understand and utilize the innate healing ability of their own bodies. In doing this, it challenges them to own their own power through an increasing understanding of the importance of partnering with themselves as well as their healthcare providers to improve their health and wellbeing. And I for one, commit to continuing to be a lifelong student of this work."
Gail Jett received her RN in 1974 and went on to obtain a BSN and Family Nurse Practitioner Certification in 1980 from Sonoma State University. In 1990, she received her Master's in Family Health Nursing and a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in 2001. Gail became an Advanced Holistic Nurse in 2009 and is currently pursuing her doctorate in Holistic Medical and Counseling Intuition. She is also a Licensed Massage Therapist and Reiki Master. Her 43-year nursing career has led her through three states and a variety of employment positions, all of which have contributed to who she is today. For the last ten years, Gail's passion has been to share the wisdom and empowerment of Energy Medicine, particularly with other healthcare professionals. She believes that nurses, in particular, are the fundamental backbone of healthcare and can be powerful change agents. An understanding of the scientific evidence supporting energy healing modalities can help bring this needed modality into mainstream healthcare. Gail is married and shares her home with her husband, four cats and one dog. Her hobbies include riding motorcycles, camping, hiking, knitting and reading.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Gail, go to: http://www.advancedhealingenergetics.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse