June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

New Business Book Summary Available for The Relationship Engine

 
 
The Relationship Engine
The Relationship Engine
IPSWICH, Mass. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Every leader's dream is getting people to commit to his or her mission and collaborate to achieve results. Strong business relationships are the catalyst that drives performance. But most leaders leave business relationships to chance, instead of prioritizing hard assets and figures that can be easily measured. In The Relationship Engine, Ed Wallace presents a straightforward plan to help leaders cultivate their most critical asset—relationships. He asserts that by learning how to leverage the Five Principles of Relational Leaders, cultivate important business relationships, measure the strength of those relationships, and more, people can transform into relational leaders and achieve real business success.

Relationships are the engine that drives business success. Cultivating strong business relationships starts with five foundational principles:

• Display worthy intent. Leaders should put other people's best interests before their own. This is the bedrock of effective relationships.
• Care about people's goals, passions, and struggles. The most important information people share involve their goals, passions, and struggles. Leaders should treat others' goals, passions, and struggles as their own.
• Make every interaction matter. Fleeting moments in the hallway or cafeteria can activate career-advancing relationships.
• Value people before processes. Happy people create happy customers. Process-centric companies are no match for them.
• Connect performance to a purpose. Making a difference in the world brings fulfillment and success.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Communication, Business Networks, Interpersonal Relations
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
