New Business Book Summary Available for The Relationship Engine
Relationships are the engine that drives business success. Cultivating strong business relationships starts with five foundational principles:
• Display worthy intent. Leaders should put other people's best interests before their own. This is the bedrock of effective relationships.
• Care about people's goals, passions, and struggles. The most important information people share involve their goals, passions, and struggles. Leaders should treat others' goals, passions, and struggles as their own.
• Make every interaction matter. Fleeting moments in the hallway or cafeteria can activate career-advancing relationships.
• Value people before processes. Happy people create happy customers. Process-centric companies are no match for them.
• Connect performance to a purpose. Making a difference in the world brings fulfillment and success.
