Megan Sweeney Named Client Engagement Manager at Tortal Training
"In her new role, Ms. Sweeney will assist the Tortal Training team expand its reach and capabilities in the industries we serve," says Cordell Riley, President of Tortal Training. "She is a training pro who brings great passion to helping organizations define their strategic goals and reach them through training. We see her as a natural fit for our team because we know she'll be able to bring all that she learned in her past successes to our current and future clients."
Ms. Sweeney adds, "I look forward to building relationships with Tortal's clients and helping them build training solutions that make them much better. I love the approach that Tortal takes. I want to be on the front line, helping companies and people take the next step."
About Tortal Training
Tortal Training is talent development organization specializing in designing custom end-to-end learning solutions for its clients. In an era when talent development is essential in driving sustainable business results, Tortal leverages both innovative and time-tested methodologies to create solutions that work. The Tortal team is best known for its 4D process in which the team defines, designs, develops and helps deploy the solutions it builds. http://www.tortal.net/
