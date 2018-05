Original Shark Kevin Harrington & Partners Launch Company to Bring Uber Convenience to Home Services

TechFly

-- TechFly, an innovative startup that offers a full range of technical home and office services, has opened for business in the Phoenix metro area, with plans to expand to more regions in the coming months. Company founders include entrepreneurs Kevin Harrington (one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank), Mike Vanderslice (former COO of Geeks on Call) and Evan Hackel (founder and owner of several companies in the training and consulting space).From the TechFly website or by phone, customers can request tech help from background-checked, trained and certified TechFly technicians who arrive promptly to perform services that include . . .iPhone, iPad and Android setup, training and problem-solvingInstallation, training and problem-solving for smart home devices including thermostats, home security systems, smart doorbells and moreSoftware installation and training, plus service on both Apple and Windows computersSetup and problem-solving for printers, scanners and moreOne-on-one training for apps, computers, social media and moreInstallation, training and service for home theater and audioInstallation, training and problem-solving on home WiFi and streaming devices"What sets TechFly https://techfly.com/ home apart from other tech service companies is that we match you up with a tech who has the exact skill set needed to solve your problem, install your device, or train you on the tech you're using," says Shark Kevin Harrington. "We are really focused on providing a great customer experience at a great value and disrupting the tech support business.""We are poised to bring Uber-like immediacy and speed to the world of tech and home services," adds Mike Vanderslice, CEO. "With the growing complexity of today's connected homes, we anticipate rapid growth and acceptance among today's tech-reliant consumers."TechFly is transforming how people and small businesses experience technology by matching qualified and background checked tech professionals to help them use and enjoy their technology.We are committed to transforming tech support for both residential and small business customers by providing great service at a reasonable price. TechFly's proprietary platform matches and dispatches friendly, qualified and background-checked tech professionals based on a customer's needs.Whether a customer needs computer support, home automation help, buying assistance or training, TechFly can help. Our platform also provides an opportunity for technology experts to earn money in their spare time by accepting service opportunities through the TechFly platform.