Original Shark Kevin Harrington & Partners Launch Company to Bring Uber Convenience to Home Services
From the TechFly website or by phone, customers can request tech help from background-checked, trained and certified TechFly technicians who arrive promptly to perform services that include . . .
● Smartphone services - iPhone, iPad and Android setup, training and problem-solving
● Home tech - Installation, training and problem-solving for smart home devices including thermostats, home security systems, smart doorbells and more
● Computer services - Software installation and training, plus service on both Apple and Windows computers
● Computer peripherals - Setup and problem-solving for printers, scanners and more
● Tech training - One-on-one training for apps, computers, social media and more
● Media - Installation, training and service for home theater and audio
● Connectivity - Installation, training and problem-solving on home WiFi and streaming devices
"What sets TechFly https://techfly.com/
"We are poised to bring Uber-like immediacy and speed to the world of tech and home services," adds Mike Vanderslice, CEO. "With the growing complexity of today's connected homes, we anticipate rapid growth and acceptance among today's tech-reliant consumers."
About TechFly
TechFly is transforming how people and small businesses experience technology by matching qualified and background checked tech professionals to help them use and enjoy their technology.
We are committed to transforming tech support for both residential and small business customers by providing great service at a reasonable price. TechFly's proprietary platform matches and dispatches friendly, qualified and background-checked tech professionals based on a customer's needs.
Whether a customer needs computer support, home automation help, buying assistance or training, TechFly can help. Our platform also provides an opportunity for technology experts to earn money in their spare time by accepting service opportunities through the TechFly platform.
Media Contact
Mike Vanderslice, CEO
***@techfly.com
480-750-0100
