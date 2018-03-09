 
Lynn Buannic Named New Learning Strategist at Tortal Training

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Tortal Training, a leading training development company, has added Lynn Buannic to its staff as Learning Strategist. Lynn has spent more than 20 years developing and delivering highly effective training solutions for Time Warner Business Class and many other companies.

Back in the 1990s, she got her first job working for a small regional cable television company in New Jersey. When a colleague left to begin a small boutique consulting company, Maher & Maher, Lynn seized the opportunity to join her.  While there, Lynn led the team that introduced a blended learning solution that reduced a telecommunication client's training time by fsbdt over 50% and enabled an increase from three launches yearly to twelve. "A change of Biblical proportions," she says.

"My professional tagline has always been `deliver impactful learning at the speed of business,'" she explains. "I meet with clients to focus on understanding their need for change, their budget and the time requirement and my philosophy is, we will find a way!"

"We are thrilled that Lynne Buannic has joined the Tortal team as a Learning Strategist," says Cordell Riley, President of Tortal Training. "We know that our clients will benefit from her experience developing powerful, results-achieving training programs. We are immensely excited to welcome her to our team."

About Tortal Training

Tortal Training http://www.tortal.net is a full-service training development company specializing in interactive eLearning solutions. In an era when talent development is essential in driving sustainable business results, Tortal is the only training partner that uses strategic engagement methodologies for organizations with distributed workforces. Tortal's key capabilities include analyzing training needs, developing custom eLearning content, delivering training on mobile devices, and more.

Contact
Deb Binder, COO and CFO, Tortal Training
dbinder@ingage.net
(704) 323-8953
Source:Tortal & Ingage Constulting
Email:***@ingage.net Email Verified
