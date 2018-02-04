 
Cordell Riley to Discuss the Role Training Plays when Franchises Grow at IFA 2018

 
 
CORDELL RILEY, PRESIDENT, TORTAL TRAINING
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Tortal Training is pleased to announce that its President Cordell Riley will take part in "As the System Grows, so Must Its Training Program," a panel discussion that will be held at the International Franchise Association's 2018 Convention that will be held in Phoenix on February 10-13. Other panelists will include Sandy Craven, Director, Training, Sport Clips, Inc.

Cordell Riley is recognized as a thought leader on the role that training can play in building strong brands.

As Cordell has written on the Tortal Training blog, "A great brand experience begins with a training process that provides your people with the `what' (what we're trying to accomplish), the `why' (why it's important), and the `how' (how you get the job done). Once training is done, it is up to you to reinforce those principles on a regular basis . . . Remember that even making a sandwich is an opportunity to make a customer's day. Your goal is to give them an experience so memorable that fsbdt they can't wait to come in again or tell a friend about their time with you."

Other topics to be discussed in the IFA panel discussion will include:

• How to evaluate your brand's training needs.

• What makes a great trainer?

• Field, classroom and group training – use the right format.

• The tools and technology that let you scale faster without losing effectiveness.

About Tortal Training

Tortal Training http://www.tortal.net/ is a full-service training development company specializing in interactive eLearning solutions. In an era when talent development is essential in driving sustainable business results, Tortal is the only training partner that uses strategic engagement methodologies for organizations with distributed workforces. Tortal's key capabilities include analyzing training needs, developing custom eLearning content, delivering training on mobile devices, and more.

Media Contact
Deb Binder, COO and CFO, Tortal Training
***@ingage.net
(704) 323-8953
