Cordell Riley to Discuss the Role Training Plays when Franchises Grow at IFA 2018
Cordell Riley is recognized as a thought leader on the role that training can play in building strong brands.
As Cordell has written on the Tortal Training blog, "A great brand experience begins with a training process that provides your people with the `what' (what we're trying to accomplish), the `why' (why it's important), and the `how' (how you get the job done). Once training is done, it is up to you to reinforce those principles on a regular basis . . . Remember that even making a sandwich is an opportunity to make a customer's day. Your goal is to give them an experience so memorable that fsbdt they can't wait to come in again or tell a friend about their time with you."
Other topics to be discussed in the IFA panel discussion will include:
• How to evaluate your brand's training needs.
• What makes a great trainer?
• Field, classroom and group training – use the right format.
• The tools and technology that let you scale faster without losing effectiveness.
About Tortal Training
Tortal Training http://www.tortal.net/
Media Contact
Deb Binder, COO and CFO, Tortal Training
***@ingage.net
(704) 323-8953
