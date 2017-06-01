 
News By Tag
* Imagination Lunchbox, Llc
* Agent Hollywood
* Anthony Michael Hobbs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

  Baltimore Prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs' Film Agent Hollywood Screening at OCFF June 11, 2017

Agent Hollywood, Screening at Ocean City Film Festival June 11, 2017, Third Project of Imagination Lunchbox
 
 
A Imagination Lunchbox presentation.
A Imagination Lunchbox presentation.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Imagination Lunchbox, Llc
* Agent Hollywood
* Anthony Michael Hobbs

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Agent Hollywood, the third film project of film production company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, will be screened at the Ocean City Film Festival on Sunday June 11, 2017. The total film festival will be held throughout the weekend from June 8 – 11th. Imagination Lunchbox is the company of Baltimore prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs an award winning actor and filmmaker. The short film is about a young celebrity actor who works undercover as an agent on a mission to save the world. Hobbs previous films, One Nation and Naga Pixie, have been screened at over 15 film festival and have won 6 awards total. Agent Hollywood premiered at the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival in April, 2017. It is co-produced and co-directed by his former sports coach Michael Forstner.

Recently Imagination Lunchbox, LLC held its own successful film festival the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival, where 15 short films made by kids, for kids and starring kids were screened during that day. The festival presented honors in five categories – "Best Film By Kids," "Best Film For Kids," "Best Film Starring Kids," "Film Festival Choice" and "Best Uplifting Film." The Ocean City Film Festival is hosted by the Art League of Ocean City. It will be held at the Ocean City Center for the Arts (502 94th Street, Ocean City, Maryland) with 138 films to be screened at various locations. The locations include the Center for the Arts on 94th; the Dunes Manor Hotel at 28th on the Boardwalk; Francis Scott Key Resort West Ocean City, and at the Fox Gold Coast Mall Theatre on 113th Street. The film festival was open to regional as well as international films of all backgrounds and genres.

Anthony Michael Hobbs has garnered six additional awards for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist" starring Richard Brooks ("Law & Order"). Another notable starring role is in the DreamWorks documentary "How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs". He stars/models in projects for United Way, PBS Sprout Network, KinderRhyme, TBWA World Wide, Waiting for Godot, Finish Line Athletics, and Toys-R-Us.

For more information about Agent Hollywood's screening at the Ocean City Film Festival you can log onto www.OCMDFilmFestival.com and for more information on Imagination Lunchbox, LLC or Anthony Michael Hobbs  log onto www.anthony-michael.com or www.ImaginationLunchbox.com. You can also contact him at ImaginationLunchbox@gmail.com.

Media Contact
Eunice Moseley
(562) 424-3836
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Imagination Lunchbox, Llc, Agent Hollywood, Anthony Michael Hobbs
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Freelance Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share