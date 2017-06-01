News By Tag
Baltimore Prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs' Film Agent Hollywood Screening at OCFF June 11, 2017
Agent Hollywood, Screening at Ocean City Film Festival June 11, 2017, Third Project of Imagination Lunchbox
Recently Imagination Lunchbox, LLC held its own successful film festival the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival, where 15 short films made by kids, for kids and starring kids were screened during that day. The festival presented honors in five categories – "Best Film By Kids," "Best Film For Kids," "Best Film Starring Kids," "Film Festival Choice" and "Best Uplifting Film." The Ocean City Film Festival is hosted by the Art League of Ocean City. It will be held at the Ocean City Center for the Arts (502 94th Street, Ocean City, Maryland) with 138 films to be screened at various locations. The locations include the Center for the Arts on 94th; the Dunes Manor Hotel at 28th on the Boardwalk; Francis Scott Key Resort West Ocean City, and at the Fox Gold Coast Mall Theatre on 113th Street. The film festival was open to regional as well as international films of all backgrounds and genres.
Anthony Michael Hobbs has garnered six additional awards for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist"
For more information about Agent Hollywood's screening at the Ocean City Film Festival you can log onto www.OCMDFilmFestival.com and for more information on Imagination Lunchbox, LLC or Anthony Michael Hobbs log onto www.anthony-
Media Contact
Eunice Moseley
(562) 424-3836
***@aol.com
