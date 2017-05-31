News By Tag
NBC'S The Voice Alum CMA Fest Appearances
Season One's Jared Blake announces several concerts for country music fans
June 7th at DawgHouse Saloon 11pm
June 9th at Nashville Universe Stage (6th and Broadway across from Bridgestone Arena) 10am
June 9th at Nashville Convention Center (autograph signing) 3pm
June 9th at The Stillary for Renegade Radio 12pm
Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach. Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas, visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour withwww.safeprevention.org.
Media Contact
The M3 Agency
Jennifer Rachidi
6156921411
***@them3agency.com
