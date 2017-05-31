 
News By Tag
* Jared Blake
* Safe Prevention
* The Voice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


NBC'S The Voice Alum CMA Fest Appearances

Season One's Jared Blake announces several concerts for country music fans
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Back from his tragic motorcycle accident last year, NBC's "The Voice" season one contestant Jared Blake who debuted his new single "Stomp" on Sirius XM The Highway and The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda is playing:

June 7th at DawgHouse Saloon 11pm

June 9th at Nashville Universe Stage (6th and Broadway across from Bridgestone Arena) 10am

June 9th at Nashville Convention Center (autograph signing) 3pm

June 9th at The Stillary for Renegade Radio 12pm

Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach.  Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and  Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas, visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour withwww.safeprevention.org.

Media Contact
The M3 Agency
Jennifer Rachidi
6156921411
***@them3agency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@them3agency.com Email Verified
Tags:Jared Blake, Safe Prevention, The Voice
Industry:Event
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The M3 Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share