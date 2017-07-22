News By Tag
NBC'S The Voice Alum on Victory Casino Cruise
Season One's Jared Blake announces concerts for country music fans
Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach. Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. Appearing before 14 million viewers weekly, the Country Rock rebel won the enthusiasm of audiences with his Grunge Rock look. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas, visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour withwww.safeprevention.org.
Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located onjaredblakemusic.com
