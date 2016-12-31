 
NBC'S The Voice Alum Helps Celebrate Grand Opening

Texarkana welcomes Jared Blake as headliner for new Harley-Davidson dealership
 
TEXARKANA, Texas - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Back from his tragic motorcycle accident last year, NBC's "The Voice" season one contestant Jared Blake who debuted his new single "Stomp" on Sirius XM The Highway and The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda is playing a full-band  concert at the official pre-opening party for the Texarkana Harley-Davidson on Friday, January 6th at 7pm. Jared has performed more than 100 motorcycle or rally concerts.  This is his first performance in Texarkana.

Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach.  Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and  Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas, visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour with www.safeprevention.org, continuing to perform his annual "Bringing Families Together" campground concerts for all-ages, and is gearing up for his big ride back to Sturgis with Bikers Against Bullying USA.

Jared Blake and his high-energy band will be performing.  The event starts at 6pm rain, snow or shine.  The dealership is located at 802 Walton Dr. Texarkana, TX 75501.  Free food, drink and giveaways throughout the night are provided by Harley-Davidson.  The event is free.

Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located on jaredblakemusic.com

Media Contact
Jennifer Rachidi
615-692-1411
jennifer@them3agency.com
End
Source:Jared Blake Music
Email:***@them3agency.com Email Verified
Tags:Jared Blake, Safeprevention.org, Live To Be
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Texarkana - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
