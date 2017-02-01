News By Tag
NBC's "The Voice" Season 1 Show-shocker Pays It Forward for Local Youth
Jared Blake spends his day helping school kids after his Cannafest LA concert
Blake began working immediately with kids and adults to help with addiction. That work created a movement called Live To Be. Live To Be evokes questions in kids to ask themselves who they want to be and how they get there, revealing what they are truly willing to work to become. Blake believes that individuals must first identify what they want in order to then focus on how to get it, and must switch from choices made without direction into their choices being made with a purpose to allow them decide how to approach obstacles such as drugs, alcohol, bullying, and grades. "The good choices become a powerful and instinctive way of life once their path in life has been chosen. Kids have given us hand-written notes for help, pulled drugs out of their pocket and handed them to school officials, and sent messages via social media thanking us for the encouragement that resulted in them making a decision to go to college as a result of the Live To Be program.", says Blake. "We have also helped parents agree to get clean. Live To Be has touched over 10,000 students, and we have laughed and cried with family members on both sides--we are changing lives one-by-one."
Blake was brought back to appear with Blake Shelton as his coach. Jared's recordings of the performed songs, Not Ready To Make Nice (Dixie Chicks), Use Somebody (Kings of Leon), and Marvin Gaye's Ain't No Mountain High Enough, all hit top iTunes charts. Blake has recently visited our troops in war-zone areas and has a goal to reach 100 schools in 2017 with his education partner SAFE (http://www.safeprevention.org/
Jared will be playing a full-band concert at the Whisky A Go-Go in W. Hollywood on Thursday, Februrary 9th. Doors open at 6:30pm. For ticket details and other artists performing the 2017 Cannafest, please visit www.cannafestla.com.
Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located on jaredblakemusic.com, or for media passes, please email Jennifer Rachidi.
