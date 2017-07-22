 
NBC'S The Voice Alum at Washington Island

Season One's Jared Blake announces concerts for country music fans
 
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Back from his tragic motorcycle accident last year, NBC's "The Voice" season one contestant Jared Blake who debuted his new single "Stomp" on Sirius XM The Highway and The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda is playing August 25th at Washington Island Campground.

Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach.  Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and  Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas, visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour with www.safeprevention.org

Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located on jaredblakemusic.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Rachidi

615-692-1411

jennifer@them3agency.com

Contact
The M3 Agency
***@them3agency.com
Source:Jared Blake Music
Email:***@them3agency.com Email Verified
Tags:Jared Blake, Washington Island
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Door County - Wisconsin - United States
