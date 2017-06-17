News By Tag
NBC'S The Voice Alum at Lawless Harley Davidson
Season One's Jared Blake announces concerts for country music fans
Jared Blake was introduced to the world in 2011 on Season One of NBC's "The Voice" as an original member of team Blake. Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach. Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas. He also is visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour with www.safeprevention.org.
Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located on jaredblakemusic.com
