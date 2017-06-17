 
Industry News





NBC'S The Voice Alum at Lawless Harley Davidson

Season One's Jared Blake announces concerts for country music fans
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Back from his tragic motorcycle accident last year, NBC's "The Voice" season one contestant Jared Blake who debuted his new single "Stomp" on Sirius XM The Highway and The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda is playing July 7th & 8th at the Lawless Harley Davidson 7pm.


Jared Blake was introduced to the world in 2011 on Season One of NBC's "The Voice" as an original member of team Blake. Blake appeared as semi-finalist on the television show's Team Blake, with Blake Shelton as his coach.  Jared's performances (The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice", Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody", and  Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough") hit top iTunes charts while performing on the show. The #1-rated television show alum has since released his first EP "Til Morning Light". Blake was recently visiting and performing for our troops in war-zone areas. He also is visiting schools with his anti-drugs and alcohol message on his "Live To Be" tour with www.safeprevention.org.

Additional information and upcoming Jared Blake performances may be located on jaredblakemusic.com

About Jared Blake

Source:Jared Blake Music
Email:***@them3agency.com Email Verified
Tags:Jared Blake, Harley Davidson
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cape Girardeau - Missouri - United States
