Eco-Friendly Reclaimed Wood Chalkboard Stand Adds Charm to Displays
Available in three sizes, the wood stand with a black wet erase board is easy to write on, and ink can be removed with warm soapy water and a soft cloth. Use with FFR's Chalkboard Pen for an authentic chalk writing look.
Chalkboard sizes available: 3-1⁄2" W x 2" H, 4" W x 6" H, and 8-1⁄2" W x 11" H.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page at: https://www.ffr.com/
