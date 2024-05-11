World-Renowned Musicians to Headline with 1992 Nobel Prize Laureate as Grand Marshal at the 46th Annual Carnaval San Francisco

Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 & 26, 2024, Carnaval San Francisco, the largest and longest-running multicultural celebration in California draws 400,000 attendees annually and generates $10 million into local businesses!

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz