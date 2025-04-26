Follow on Google News
NOLA's Royal Family of Music Mourns Loss of Key Member, Paul Batiste
The notable New Orleans Music Family inspired by late Patriarch, John J.J. Batiste and Matriach, Estelle Curtis Batiste, parents of seven sons that created their musical dynasty, are grieving the loss over the weekend of third son, Paul Batiste.
Original News Release from the Batiste Family:
April 26, 2025
Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Paul A. Batiste
It is with deep sorrow and abiding love that we announce the passing of Paul A. Batiste — a proud Army veteran, passionate educator, powerful musician, and beloved father — who departed this life on April 25, 2025.
Born and raised in New Orleans, Mr. Batiste embodied the spirit of resilience, strength, and compassion that defines the city itself. His life was marked by service — first to his country as a member of the United States Army, and then to his community as a lifelong music educator and band leader. Fierce in his convictions yet endlessly kind in his actions, Paul A. Batiste led with heart, discipline, and an unwavering belief in the potential of every person he encountered.
Paul is survived by his loving siblings, children, grandchildren, and extended family. To those who knew him personally, he was a rock — a man who loved fiercely, stood tall for what he believed in, and gave endlessly of himself to those he loved. His family, friends, students, and community will forever feel the strength of his example and the warmth of his spirit.
A proud graduate of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) in 1978, Paul began his teaching career with student teaching assignments at McDonogh 35 under the leadership of Lloyd Harris, and later at John McDonogh High School. His commitment to education spanned more than 30 years, including leadership roles as Band Director at Hines Elementary, McDonogh 15, Lafayette Elementary, and Sophie B. Wright. His influence and mentorship reached many of New Orleans' musical legends, including Danny Barker, Henry Butler, James Black, and James Booker.
Through decades of dedication to music education, he shaped the futures of countless students, inspiring them to strive for greatness both on and off the stage. His influence runs deep through the veins of New Orleans' rich musical legacy — a legacy he fought to preserve, expand, and pass on to new generations.
Outside the classroom, Paul was the bandleader of the renowned Batiste Brothers Band, for which he served as principal songwriter, composing nearly the entire catalog of music that defined their sound. Recently, he co-wrote and produced the soundtrack for the band's short film, A Stranger's Story. He also shared his personal journey and reflections in his book, Memoirs of Paul Batiste.
More information about Paul Batiste's life, legacy, and music can be found at:
batistebrothers.com and batistebrothersband.com.
Plans are underway to host a public celebration of his life in the city he so deeply loved and served. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
For further information or media inquiries, please contact his son:
Dr. Travis Batiste at 504-782-3674.
-30-
Photo: The seven Batiste brothers: Thomas (from left), James, Peter, Michael, Paul (3rd Born,1st to Pass) David and John Jr. (Courtesy of James Batiste).
