 
News By Tag
* Messaging
* Cloud Services
* Telephony
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Petah Tikva
  Tel Aviv
  Israel
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

TeleMessage Messaging Platform now available on New G-Cloud 9 Framework

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Messaging
* Cloud Services
* Telephony

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Petah Tikva - Tel Aviv - Israel

Subject:
* Services

PETAH TIKVA, Israel - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- TeleMessage, leader in innovative messaging and mobility solutions, qualified as an official supplier of Cloud Software on the UK government's latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 9, to help support digital transformation in the public sector.

Public sector organizations are driving digital transformation to achieve their strategic initiatives, such as enriching consumer experiences, increasing operational efficiencies and delivering capabilities through digital channels.

The G-Cloud 9 framework the UK Governments' drive to encourage the strategic use of Cloud technology by allowing buyers to access transparent and cost effective cloud services and suppliers. Provided by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), G-Cloud 9 eliminates the need for organizations to individually research and enter into procurement contracts with technology vendors.

TeleMessage will now be accessible to central and local government, education and health services, devolved administrations, emergency services, defense and non-profit organizations.

Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage, commented "We are thrilled to have been accepted into the G-Cloud-9 framework, and are looking forward to working with the organizations seeking to increase efficiency, reduce costs, enable workforce mobility and facilitate digital engagement".

About TeleMessage

Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. TeleMessage's products include: Mobile Archiver – mobile communication archiving; Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging - messaging solutions successfully deployed and used by thousands of enterprises, trusted by dozens of telecom operators, reaching hundreds of millions of users powering billions of messages through customers' networks. TeleMessage equips your workforce with the most complete, secure and integrated mobile enterprise solutions.

For more information, please visit www.telemessage.com.

Media Contact
Guy Levit
+972-77-9211-902
guy@telemessage.com
End
Source:www.TeleMessage.com
Email:***@telemessage.com
Posted By:***@telemessage.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 06, 2017
TeleMessage News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share