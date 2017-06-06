News By Tag
TeleMessage Messaging Platform now available on New G-Cloud 9 Framework
Public sector organizations are driving digital transformation to achieve their strategic initiatives, such as enriching consumer experiences, increasing operational efficiencies and delivering capabilities through digital channels.
The G-Cloud 9 framework the UK Governments' drive to encourage the strategic use of Cloud technology by allowing buyers to access transparent and cost effective cloud services and suppliers. Provided by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), G-Cloud 9 eliminates the need for organizations to individually research and enter into procurement contracts with technology vendors.
TeleMessage will now be accessible to central and local government, education and health services, devolved administrations, emergency services, defense and non-profit organizations.
Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage, commented "We are thrilled to have been accepted into the G-Cloud-9 framework, and are looking forward to working with the organizations seeking to increase efficiency, reduce costs, enable workforce mobility and facilitate digital engagement".
About TeleMessage
Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. TeleMessage's products include: Mobile Archiver – mobile communication archiving; Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging - messaging solutions successfully deployed and used by thousands of enterprises, trusted by dozens of telecom operators, reaching hundreds of millions of users powering billions of messages through customers' networks. TeleMessage equips your workforce with the most complete, secure and integrated mobile enterprise solutions.
For more information, please visit www.telemessage.com.
Media Contact
Guy Levit
+972-77-9211-
guy@telemessage.com
