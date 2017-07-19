News By Tag
KUMAMOTO Mobile launches Secure Mobile Messaging for Business by TeleMessage in Japan
Once implemented, Kumamoto saw a 25% increase in productivity, 50% decrease in e-mail usage, and 20% decrease in both scheduled and impromptu meetings. TeleMessage facilitates more efficient communication amongst employees and overall motivation to collaborate.
TeleMessage Provides:
●End-to-end encryption, password protection, PIN codes, time-limited messaging, remote lock & wipe
● Central management of messaging activities via admin console, archiving, policy enforcement, reporting tools
●APIs to connect to any IT system: REST, SOAP, XML, SMTP & more
●Multi-channel delivery of IP Push Notifications, SMS text messages, voice messages, fax & email
"KUMAMOTO Mobile brings regional expertise that helps deliver our highly evaluated solution to business customers in Japan," said by TeleMessage's Founder and CEO Guy Levit. "We welcome KUMAMOTO Mobile as a partner and their ability to expand the reach of TeleMessage's capabilities throughout Japan."
"Connecting the Cybozu office with TeleMessage drives an increase of productivity and communication with calendar sharing and Group Chat function. We plan to implement more TeleMessage features with the assistance of KUMAMOTO Mobile" said Mr. Yasuhiro Nishi, CEO of TAK Circulator.
About TeleMessage:
Founded in 1999, TeleMessage mobile messaging solution portfolio includes secure business mobile messaging, text message archiving and high-volume mass messaging. Its global footprint supports an ever growing number of enterprises, including leading brands across a range of industries such as healthcare, travel, finance and retail, among others.
For more information please visit www.TeleMessage.com.
About Kumamoto Mobile Corporation.
KUMAMOTO Mobile Inc. provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. KUMAMOTO Mobile provides technical and operational expertise to their customers, and is contributing to the global standardization of new mobile technologies.
For more information, please visit http://kumamotomobile.ne.jp/
Contact
Guy Levit
***@telemessage.com
