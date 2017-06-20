 
Wonga Group Embraces Secure Text Messaging with TeleMessage

 
 
LONDON - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Wonga, the international finance company and online payday lender that offers short-term personal loans, has selected TeleMessage as its secure text messaging provider. TeleMessage, the leader in secure, real-time messaging for the enterprise, will be incorporated in Wonga's staff communication policy.

Members of Wonga's Crisis Team will use TeleMessage's Secure Text Messaging Application to communicate with over 200 Wonga employees around the world in the event of an emergency or incident. Additionally, the members of the Crisis Team will use the TeleMessage App as its primary form of communication for its Business Continuity Planning, in conjunction with TeleMessage's Secure Web Portal and Messaging API Gateway.

"Having a robust and timely way to communicate information concerning events and incidents is vital," said Joanne Simms, Group Head of Risk & Compliance at Wonga. "TeleMessage provides us with an integrated system for securely streamlining our conversations, and responding to events efficiently. We've incorporated TeleMessage into our Business Continuity Plan as it allows us to send information safely and securely".

"Wonga's adoption of TeleMessage demonstrates their commitment to using new secure technology to improve the quality and coordination of incident management," said Guy Levit, Co-Founder and CEO of TeleMessage. "TeleMessage eliminates the inefficiencies that stem from paging systems, phone calls, and emails by providing employees with a simpler and quicker tool for communicating securely. We look forward to helping them improve their communication effectiveness, reduce risk, and enhance their ability to respond when it matters."

About Wonga

Wonga Group is an international financial services business with a vision to pioneer and deliver smart financial products for under-served consumers and to put customers at the centre of everything it does.

The Group offers consumer finance products in the UK, Poland, South Africa, and Spain under the Wonga brand and payment and credit services to retailers and consumers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands through BillPay, its Berlin-based ecommerce business.

In the UK, Wonga currently offers two products, a short term loan and a 3 month Flexi Loan. All applicants are credit checked and need to pass stringent lending and affordability criteria prior to approval, in line with Wonga's commitment to being a responsible financial services provider. The UK business is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

To learn more about Wonga Group Limited, please visitwww.wonga.com.

About TeleMessage

TeleMessage is changing the way people and businesses interact in the ever changing mobile space. We've been helping businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform since 1999. Our innovative messaging software has been successfully deployed and used by thousands of enterprises, trusted by dozens of telecom operators, reaches hundreds of millions of users and powers billions of messages through customers' networks. Our messaging solution portfolio includes secure text messaging for businesses, and high-volume text messaging services powered by our API cloud platform. We support an ever growing number of enterprises, including leading brands across a range of industries such as healthcare, travel, finance and retail, among others. TeleMessage is a privately owned company backed by major VCs and its founders.

For more information, please visit www.telemessage.com.

Media Contact
Guy Levit, TeleMessage
marketing@telemessage.com
