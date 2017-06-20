News By Tag
Wonga Group Embraces Secure Text Messaging with TeleMessage
Members of Wonga's Crisis Team will use TeleMessage's Secure Text Messaging Application to communicate with over 200 Wonga employees around the world in the event of an emergency or incident. Additionally, the members of the Crisis Team will use the TeleMessage App as its primary form of communication for its Business Continuity Planning, in conjunction with TeleMessage's Secure Web Portal and Messaging API Gateway.
"Having a robust and timely way to communicate information concerning events and incidents is vital," said Joanne Simms, Group Head of Risk & Compliance at Wonga. "TeleMessage provides us with an integrated system for securely streamlining our conversations, and responding to events efficiently. We've incorporated TeleMessage into our Business Continuity Plan as it allows us to send information safely and securely".
"Wonga's adoption of TeleMessage demonstrates their commitment to using new secure technology to improve the quality and coordination of incident management,"
About Wonga
Wonga Group is an international financial services business with a vision to pioneer and deliver smart financial products for under-served consumers and to put customers at the centre of everything it does.
The Group offers consumer finance products in the UK, Poland, South Africa, and Spain under the Wonga brand and payment and credit services to retailers and consumers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands through BillPay, its Berlin-based ecommerce business.
In the UK, Wonga currently offers two products, a short term loan and a 3 month Flexi Loan. All applicants are credit checked and need to pass stringent lending and affordability criteria prior to approval, in line with Wonga's commitment to being a responsible financial services provider. The UK business is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
To learn more about Wonga Group Limited, please visitwww.wonga.com.
About TeleMessage
TeleMessage is changing the way people and businesses interact in the ever changing mobile space. We've been helping businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform since 1999. Our innovative messaging software has been successfully deployed and used by thousands of enterprises, trusted by dozens of telecom operators, reaches hundreds of millions of users and powers billions of messages through customers' networks. Our messaging solution portfolio includes secure text messaging for businesses, and high-volume text messaging services powered by our API cloud platform. We support an ever growing number of enterprises, including leading brands across a range of industries such as healthcare, travel, finance and retail, among others. TeleMessage is a privately owned company backed by major VCs and its founders.
For more information, please visit www.telemessage.com.
