 
News By Tag
* Employee Development
* Training
* It Certifications
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

10 Years of Your Success in the Making

 
 
10year
10year
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Employee Development
* Training
* It Certifications

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
* Surveys

ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2007 a team of 58 employees were joined together for an unforgettable career change. New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Inc was established in 1982 in Laguna Niguel, CA. Recently, they had begun franchising their 300 locations. Kevin Landry, a prior telecommunications and sales leader, saw the opportunity to make a difference in the companies and organizations right in here in Southern California. Through professional development, IT training and certification tracks, New Horizons Learning Group has over 1 million enrollments since 2007. With economic and industry changes, our clients, partners and students have been able to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in an evolving market.

"10 years ago today, we bought our first 3 locations from New Horizons Worldwide: Anaheim, Culver City & Burbank. We had 58 employees and very little from that time resembles what we are doing today. We now have 10 locations with 150 team members. We've experienced our share of challenges as well as our share of successes. I want to thank all of you for your contributions to this journey. Without your dedication and hard work, we wouldn't have been able to make the contributions to our clients' lives that we have. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead of us during the next 10 years." Kevin Landry – CEO New Horizons Learning Group.

Here from our students over the last decade:

"Thank you so much for the excellent instruction!  Your class was hands down the best professional training I have ever received. I appreciate your vast expertise and professionalism, and am grateful to have you as a contact going forward. I'm feeling a lot less intimidated by this exam(cautiously), and I look forward to reporting my success to you. Thanks so much for everything, I'll be in touch." Ryan Flanagan – Network Administrator, Cambridge Trust

"After only six weeks at New Horizons studying both Network+ and Security+, I was well prepared for both exams, took them and passed! I would certainly recommend New Horizons Computer Learning Centers to anyone who wants to learn new skills quickly and efficiently." Laura Scarbrough – Career Development Student, Los Angeles

"I am thankful for the opportunity to have attended and completed the New Horizons' Six Sigma course, as I am not a college graduate but now have obtained skills that will allow me to remain competitive in my current field. I would recommend the New Horizons training to anyone and everyone." Darla Neal – Manager, Government Agency, Los Angeles

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Worldwide is celebrating 35 Years. Enter to Win a course of your choice! Winners are announced monthly, no purchase necessary. Enter to win here (http://nhlearninggroup.com/resources/promotions/35th-anni...).

For additional media inquiries, please contact Terry Mott at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com or (714) 221-3104.

Contact
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nhlearninggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Employee Development, Training, It Certifications
Industry:Education
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Horizons Learning Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share