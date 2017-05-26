News By Tag
10 Years of Your Success in the Making
"10 years ago today, we bought our first 3 locations from New Horizons Worldwide: Anaheim, Culver City & Burbank. We had 58 employees and very little from that time resembles what we are doing today. We now have 10 locations with 150 team members. We've experienced our share of challenges as well as our share of successes. I want to thank all of you for your contributions to this journey. Without your dedication and hard work, we wouldn't have been able to make the contributions to our clients' lives that we have. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead of us during the next 10 years." Kevin Landry – CEO New Horizons Learning Group.
Here from our students over the last decade:
"Thank you so much for the excellent instruction!
"After only six weeks at New Horizons studying both Network+ and Security+, I was well prepared for both exams, took them and passed! I would certainly recommend New Horizons Computer Learning Centers to anyone who wants to learn new skills quickly and efficiently."
"I am thankful for the opportunity to have attended and completed the New Horizons' Six Sigma course, as I am not a college graduate but now have obtained skills that will allow me to remain competitive in my current field. I would recommend the New Horizons training to anyone and everyone." Darla Neal – Manager, Government Agency, Los Angeles
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Worldwide is celebrating 35 Years. Enter to Win a course of your choice! Winners are announced monthly, no purchase necessary. Enter to win here (http://nhlearninggroup.com/
For additional media inquiries, please contact Terry Mott at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com or (714) 221-3104.
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
