April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Community Partners Band Together to Help Los Angeles Veterans Get Back to Work

Southern California Goodwill Veteran Resource Center and New Horizons Career Development Solutions have partnered to gather to help veterans transition into civilian employment through education, training, and job placement services.
 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Eight unemployed veterans have been selected to complete training and certification in New Horizons Six Sigma Professional Program consisting of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Training. Lean Six Sigma refers to the process of reducing waste (Lean) and variation (Six Sigma) for an organization's critical processes. Veteran participant David Brody explains, "I expect the Lean Six Sigma PMP Program to help me take my career to the next level. The Six Sigma Certification will enable me to move from the technical troubleshooter role, to my goal of Technical Project Manager"

Lean Six Sigma training teaches individuals how to remain rigorous and relentless in this endeavor as a way to see increased revenues, decreased costs, and greater levels of stakeholder satisfaction. Six Sigma courses show students how to apply this approach in manufacturing, distribution, financial and services industries.

"This is what drive me to get up and make a difference every morning! Our mission is to Empower People to Succeed Through Learning. I've spent decades helping those service members get back to work through proper training and placement partnerships. This is the minimum we as an organization and business community can do for our veterans." Cindy Sutherland, VP of Career Development New Horizons Career Development Solutions

Upon completion of this program, these veterans will be eligible for employment in a variety of industries and management positions. Our veterans' determination, ability to adapt and learn quickly, and technical skills learned from service translate into success in any organization.

Veteran participant, Reynaldo Novelo, stated, "I have personality advanced in my career with this program, which has opened a new door to an exciting career. With Six Sigma and Project Management certifications, I am in control of my own career and way of life. There is no excuse why you should not improve your career and way of life with new Horizons."

To learn more about this program, including any interested in interviewing, and or hiring one of these elite veterans, please contact Education Advisor and Veteran Kevin Dawson at (888) 333 -4605 or kdawson@nhlearninggroup.com. For all other media inquiries please contact Jesse Amos at jamos@nhlearninggroup.com or (714) 221-3176.

About New Horizons Career Development Services

Founded in 1982, New Horizons has fueled the ambitions of more than 30 million people, providing the technology training demanded most by companies looking to hire, retain and nurture top technology talent. As part of the largest independent IT Training Provider, New Horizons delivers more courses than any other IT training company. Our various approaches empower students with unprecedented flexibility to tailor their learning schedules and locations by deciding when, where and how they want to learn. New Horizons has trained employees at all 100 companies listed in Fortune magazine's ranking of America's 100 largest corporations and over half of the Global 100. We are ranked in the top 5% of the industry for training quality and customer satisfaction as reported by an independent, third-party learning and quality assurance company, Knowledge Advisers. Training from New Horizons provides measurable results. For more information about New Horizon, please call 888-825-6685 or visit our website at ww.nhlearninggroup.com (http://www.nhlearninggroup.com/).

About Goodwill Southern California

Transforming lives through the power of work, Goodwill Southern California (GSC) serves people with disabilities or other vocational challenges, as well as businesses, by providing education, training, work experience and job placement services. Each year, GSC prepares and places thousands of individuals into sustainable employment through programs and services offered at three campuses, Career Resource Centers, WorkSource Centers, Deaf, Youth and Veteran Employment Programs throughout Los Angeles (north of Rosecrans Ave.), Riverside and San Bernardino counties. GSC supports its mission with proceeds generated from 81 retail stores and 47 attended donation centers. GSC spends 95 percent of its budget on programs and services. Committed to caring for the earth, in 2015 GSC diverted over 100 million pounds of reusable or recyclable goods from landfills, Goodwill is Good For Everyone! For more information about Goodwill Southern California, please call (888) 4-GOODWILL or visit www.GoodwillSoCal.org.

