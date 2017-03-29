 
New Horizons Learning Group Celebrates First Five Scholarships in Las Vegas

World's Largest IT Trainer Partners with Businesses to Give Career Certification to Las Vegas Youth
 
 
LAS VEGAS - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- New Horizons Learning Group is proud to announce the first round of success stories stemming from its latest initiative: the Early Career Acceleration Program (ECAP). The result of this initial success sees five (5) IT scholarships completely funded for Las Vegas residents, age 18-26. The first recipient of this scholarship is Joshua Hall, a Las Vegas native who has shown a great aptitude in the IT field. When asked, Hall said, "It's so amazing to meet so many people who are truly invested in the success of this city's next generation of IT professionals. I can't wait to start working on the next vital benchmark in my career."

"Nevada unfortunately ranks consistently near the bottom in Education reports," said Sean McKesson, New Horizons Center Director for Nevada. "While things are looking up, it's important that these young adults are not forgotten as Nevada focuses on improving K-12 Education. This is the primary reason we brought the Early Career Acceleration Program to the state." Feedback for the program has been overwhelmingly positive. Local companies ArmoRock and Pioneer Technologies were the first to sponsor students.

A unique model was developed to fund the scholarships for the training industry. Simply by choosing to do employee training with New Horizons, local businesses are sponsoring scholarships. It's a way for companies to develop their staff while also helping the community. Partnering with ITWorks, a non-profit group that offers immersive IT training to young adults for free, New Horizons is confident that this program will make an impact on the workforce and businesses in Las Vegas.

The Early Career Acceleration Program is well underway. New Horizons is accepting applicants for scholarships currently and needs additional companies to sponsor. To find out how your company can help or how to apply for the scholarship, email Sean McKesson at smckesson@nhlearninggroup.com or call 702-216-9477.

About New Horizons Learning Group: New Horizons (http://nhlearninggroup.com/) helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 30 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees.

New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.

Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
Click to Share