News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Horizons Learning Group Celebrates First Five Scholarships in Las Vegas
World's Largest IT Trainer Partners with Businesses to Give Career Certification to Las Vegas Youth
"Nevada unfortunately ranks consistently near the bottom in Education reports," said Sean McKesson, New Horizons Center Director for Nevada. "While things are looking up, it's important that these young adults are not forgotten as Nevada focuses on improving K-12 Education. This is the primary reason we brought the Early Career Acceleration Program to the state." Feedback for the program has been overwhelmingly positive. Local companies ArmoRock and Pioneer Technologies were the first to sponsor students.
A unique model was developed to fund the scholarships for the training industry. Simply by choosing to do employee training with New Horizons, local businesses are sponsoring scholarships. It's a way for companies to develop their staff while also helping the community. Partnering with ITWorks, a non-profit group that offers immersive IT training to young adults for free, New Horizons is confident that this program will make an impact on the workforce and businesses in Las Vegas.
The Early Career Acceleration Program is well underway. New Horizons is accepting applicants for scholarships currently and needs additional companies to sponsor. To find out how your company can help or how to apply for the scholarship, email Sean McKesson at smckesson@nhlearninggroup.com or call 702-216-9477.
About New Horizons Learning Group: New Horizons (http://nhlearninggroup.com/
New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.
Contact
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse