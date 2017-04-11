 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

New Horizons Learning Group Now Offers SHRM Certification Courses

 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- New Horizons has become the first commercial entity to partner with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer the courses and training to help you get your certifications. The courses that are offered will provide the foundations to earn two distinguished certifications: SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

SHRM's global credentials, SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP, offer growth, advancement and recognition. The content of the new SHRM offerings are based on extensive global research involving employers, academics, and practice HR professionals at all levels. The courses will provide the critical knowledge necessary to help reduce costs, avoid potential lawsuits, as well as improve your ability to handle challenging HR issues. By investing in a SHRM certification, you bring sustainable value to your career and organization.

The courses are designed to provide practical and theoretical knowledge, designed with business owners, managers and HR professionals in mind. The SHRM credentials produce more versatile generation of leaders within the HR community, as well as ensure they maintain an industry-leading level of excellence and relevance in the ever-evolving field of Human Resources.

Register for the inaugural SHRM class by reaching out to your account representative or contacting New Horizons Learning Group at 888.825.6684

About New Horizons Learning Group: New Horizons (http://nhlearninggroup.com/) helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees.

New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.
