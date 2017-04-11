News By Tag
New Horizons Learning Group Now Offers SHRM Certification Courses
SHRM's global credentials, SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP, offer growth, advancement and recognition. The content of the new SHRM offerings are based on extensive global research involving employers, academics, and practice HR professionals at all levels. The courses will provide the critical knowledge necessary to help reduce costs, avoid potential lawsuits, as well as improve your ability to handle challenging HR issues. By investing in a SHRM certification, you bring sustainable value to your career and organization.
The courses are designed to provide practical and theoretical knowledge, designed with business owners, managers and HR professionals in mind. The SHRM credentials produce more versatile generation of leaders within the HR community, as well as ensure they maintain an industry-leading level of excellence and relevance in the ever-evolving field of Human Resources.
Register for the inaugural SHRM class by reaching out to your account representative or contacting New Horizons Learning Group at 888.825.6684
About New Horizons Learning Group: New Horizons (http://nhlearninggroup.com/
New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.
