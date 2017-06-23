 
New Horizons Learning Group selected as one of azcentral.com's 2017 Top Companies to Work for in AZ

 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, La Voz) announced today that New Horizons Learning Group has earned a spot on the list of 2017 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

All participating companies completed a two-part assessment process conducted by the independent workplace research firm, Best Companies Group (BCG). Part one of process was the Employer Questionnaire, where BCG asked about benefits, HR policies and the fun things the employers do for their employees. Part two was the Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey which measured the employee experience in 8 core focus areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement. Using the combined data from both parts of the survey process, BCG determined the top 100 organizations that made the grade.

"This Top Company list gets more competitive each year", says Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and consulting partner for the program. "The list of winners had very impressive employee survey results averaging an overall favorable rate of 90 percent and an overall employee engagement score of 92 percent, which is more than double the national average. These winners should be very proud of their engaged workforces. This presents a powerful opportunity for award- winners to promote their company culture to retain and attract the best talent."

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Arizona's "Top Companies to Work for" the 2nd (second) consecutive year, says Kevin Landry, CEO; "Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to our consistent growth, profitability and industry-leading products and solutions. We are most proud that our employees' experiences and feedback are at the core of this honor and recognition."

"Winning the Best Places to Work shows that our employees are as excited about working with the company as the company is having them here," Laura Noid, Director of Human Resources for New Horizons Learning Group.

About New Horizons Learning Group: New Horizons (http://nhlearninggroup.com/) helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 30 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees.

New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.

Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
