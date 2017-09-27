News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Horizons Salt Lake City Join West Coast Franchise Ownership Group
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers has been acquired by another franchise ownership group, New Horizons Learning Group.
"Utah has made a statement within the business community in the last decade. It's successful and rapidly growing economy, including social aspects, technology and business friendly changes are some of the reasons we chose to acquire this franchise location. There are organizations we can align with in their long term growth plans. We're excited to work with the previous leadership to make this transition smooth and prosperous for all our team members, students and clients. Welcome to the NHLG Family." stated CEO, Kevin Landry.
New Horizons wcj Learning Group has been serving growing businesses and individuals in the Arizona, California and Nevada communities for over 35 years. With ten, now eleven, convenient locations we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.
As part of the largest independent IT Training Provider, New Horizons Learning Group delivers more courses than any other IT training company. Our various approaches empower students with unprecedented flexibility to tailor their learning schedules and locations by deciding when, where and how they want to learn.
New Horizons has trained employees at all 100 companies listed in Fortune magazine's ranking of America's 100 largest corporations and over half of the Global 100. We are ranked in the top 5% of the industry for training quality and customer satisfaction as reported by an independent, third-party learning and quality assurance company, Knowledge Advisers. Training from New Horizons provides measurable results.
Learn more about New Horizons Learning Group here at http://www.nhlearninggroup.com.
Media Contact
Terry Mott, New Horizons Learning Group
7142213100
***@nhlearninggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse