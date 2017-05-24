News By Tag
Automotive Ignition System Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 20
In the ignition system market, simultaneous ignition type segment is boosting the market growth due to its use in various engine types. While spark plug in the component segment is going to exaggerate the use of ignition system because of its use in leaner fuel and its efficiency for vehicles. Europe is a global market for ignition system and is expected to witness a larger growth for the ignition system market.
Some of the major players in the global Automotive Ignition System include Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Woodward, Inc., STRATTEC Security Corporation, Moran Racing Engines and Knite, Inc.
Ignition types covered:
• Compression Ignition
• Coil-On-Plug Ignition System
• Simultaneous Ignition System
Engine types covered:
• Compression Ignition System (Diesel Engine)
• Spark Ignition System (Gasoline Engine)
• Magneto Ignition System
o External-Coil Magneto
o Self-contained Magneto
• Battery Ignition System
• Electronic Ignition System
o Piezo-electric Ignition System
o Capacitance Discharge Ignition System
o Texaco Ignition System
o Transistorized Ignition System
• Distributor-
• Other engine type
Component types covered:
• Battery
• Capacitor
• Ignition Coils
o Block Ignition Coil
o Coil on Plug Ignition Coil
o Distributor Ignition Coil
o Ignition Coil Systems (Rail)
• Electronic Control Unit
• Spark Plug
• Ignition Switch
• Other components
Vehicle types covered:
• Gasoline Vehicle
o Gasoline LCV Ignition System
o Gasoline Passenger Car Ignition
• Diesel Vehicle
o Diesel LCV Ignition System
o Diesel HCV Ignition System
o Diesel Passenger Car Ignition System
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
