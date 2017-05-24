Automotive Ignition System Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 20

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Ignition System market is accounted for $4.82 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.74 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.6%. The use of electric ignition and growth in vehicle production has advanced the Automotive Ignition Systems market growth. The market has given better ignition and cleaner combustion for automobile, which had resembled its impact on technological advancements and efficiency of the vehicle, which are also responsible for the market growth. The increase in use of electric vehicles is the major factor inhibiting the growth of ignition systems market.In the ignition system market, simultaneous ignition type segment is boosting the market growth due to its use in various engine types. While spark plug in the component segment is going to exaggerate the use of ignition system because of its use in leaner fuel and its efficiency for vehicles. Europe is a global market for ignition system and is expected to witness a larger growth for the ignition system market.Some of the major players in the global Automotive Ignition System include Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Woodward, Inc., STRATTEC Security Corporation, Moran Racing Engines and Knite, Inc.• Compression Ignition• Coil-On-Plug Ignition System• Simultaneous Ignition System• Compression Ignition System (Diesel Engine)• Spark Ignition System (Gasoline Engine)• Magneto Ignition Systemo External-Coil Magnetoo Self-contained Magneto• Battery Ignition System• Electronic Ignition Systemo Piezo-electric Ignition Systemo Capacitance Discharge Ignition Systemo Texaco Ignition Systemo Transistorized Ignition System• Distributor-less Ignition System• Other engine type• Battery• Capacitor• Ignition Coilso Block Ignition Coilo Coil on Plug Ignition Coilo Distributor Ignition Coilo Ignition Coil Systems (Rail)• Electronic Control Unit• Spark Plug• Ignition Switch• Other components• Gasoline Vehicleo Gasoline LCV Ignition Systemo Gasoline Passenger Car Ignition• Diesel Vehicleo Diesel LCV Ignition Systemo Diesel HCV Ignition Systemo Diesel Passenger Car Ignition System• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-ignition-system-market