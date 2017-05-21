 
May 2017
Chinyakare Ensemble LIVE June 3rd at the Black Rep in Berkeley

Sky Concepts Entertainment presents a captivating presentation of Zimbabwean dance that transmits excitement.
 
 
BRG_Chinyakare_2017
BRG_Chinyakare_2017
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Chinyakare Ensemble's electrifying performance of the traditional dance, music and culture of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa; is going to be a night filled with excitement, energy and cultural celebration.

This is sure to be a night of joyful discoveries as Chinyakare Ensemble provides audiences with a glimpse of the beauty, passion and spirit of traditional African dance and song.

The Chinyakare Ensemble is a world renowned and traveled dance troupe from Oakland, whose talents span the globe.  As Chinyakare tells the story of life, their joy of the art compels the audience to get lost in the Zimbabwean rhythms.

Explore the pre-show reception with vendors showcasing traditional African attire and more. There will also be food and assorted beverages available throughout the evening for tasting pleasure of the finest world cuisine.

Chinyakare Ensemble is here for one night only at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.

Showtime is on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8:00 PM. The doors open at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/chinyakare.html

Check out this video of Chinyakare Ensemble in action

https://youtu.be/E0FebvtI3gA?t=29s



Check in on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/431255210542904/

For groups, VIP and more information contact Sky Concepts Entertainment at info@skyconceptsent.com

About Chinyakare Ensemble:

The Chinyakare Ensemble, under the direction of Julia Tsitsi Chigamba, is a family of musicians, dancers and teachers committed to preserving and sharing traditional Zimbabwean culture, and promoting community building and education through music and dance. For bookings, interviews or to learn more about Chinyakare Ensemble please visit http://www.chinyakare.com.

About Sky Concepts Entertainment:

Sky Concepts Entertainment is an event management, planning and promotion company. Sky Concepts Entertainment's objective is to provide the best entertainment the world has to offer; by promoting a versatile genre of music and diverse entertainment. In every event, there is always excitement and energy. To find out upcoming Sky Concepts Entertainment events or learn more about the services offered please visit http://www.skyconceptsent.com/.

About Black Repertory Group, Inc.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.

For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

Sky Concepts Entertainment
info@skyconceptsent.com
