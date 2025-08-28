Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance

Essential Skills Development for Transitioning Crew Member to Field Managers

Trade Schools & Colleges: Integrate real-world leadership modules into skilled trades programs to better prepare students for advancement.

-- Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. a leader in business improvement, exit planning, and now construction training services, has announced a strategic alliance with Texas Construction School, Inc. a respected drywall and metal framing construction firm and industry advocate, to launch a joint leadership and management training program for Job Foremen and Project Managers in the construction industry across Texas.Studies put the cost of poor field management and leadership training at between 20% and 50%of job profits. This partnership aims to close a critical skills gap in the construction industry by delivering practical, field-tested management and leadership training designed to enhance jobsite performance, improve project delivery, and prepare mid-level talent for senior roles. It is considered an essential business succession strategy for the construction industry, as baby boomers exit the workforce over the next decade."The construction industry is booming, but many firms are feeling the pressure because of a lack of strong field leadership,"said James J. Talerico, Jr., CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. "Through this alliance, we will be helping construction businesses across Texas transform their Job Foremen and Project Managers into confident, capable leaders — boosting productivity, safety, quality, customer service, and profitability."This comprehensive training program, available in workshop, online, and onsite formats, covers topic like:This alliance will also offer custom programs for associations, trade schools, and community colleges to promote leadership development in area existing vocational or workforce training curricula."Texas Construction school, Inc. is proud to align with Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. to offer something truly valuable to the construction industry," said Jesse Pena, Director at Texas Construction, Inc. "Our training isn't just theory — it's training taught by people who've been in the boots and on the ground."Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. helps business owners across the U.S. improve operations, develop exit strategies, and grow value through leadership, training, and strategic advising.Texas Construction School, Inc. is a leader in commercial and residential drywall and steel frame construction, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, workforce development, and excellence in project delivery.