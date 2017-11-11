 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Port Chicago 50 - Back by popular demand Black History Month 2018 at the Black Rep in Berkeley!

Inspired by true events from 1944. A Dennis Rowe Entertainment and BRG New Arts Production.
 
 
BRG_PortChicago50_2018
BRG_PortChicago50_2018
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- "Port Chicago 50" is a story of love for Country, the American Dream and a quest for Equality and Fairness. Dramatic & Thought – Provoking! Co-Writers David Shackelford and Dennis Rowe shine a light on this time of tragedy in US and Bay Area Black History.

What happened that cool summer night? How did it happen and why? Meet the seamen before, during and after that fated night. The dramatic story is told through the eyes of one of the survivors, Freddie Meeks.

Lives were lost. Lives were sacrificed. The dynamic cast directed by Dennis Rowe; features a seasoned group of performers that deliver an emotionally charged presentation. Port Chicago 50 is a must see for everyone!

Some strong language is used. Parental guidance is recommended.

"Port Chicago 50" runs February 1-11, 2018 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.

Ticket Prices range from $12.50 to $50. VIP Admission includes priority seating and one complementary beverage. Youth, Senior, Military/Veteran and Student discounts are available. Private parties are welcome with special rates for groups of 5 or more.

VIP Finale Gala features a Pre-Show Reception and the delectable "From Sea To Soul Food Buffet" presented by Family Pot.

Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/portchicago50.html

Tickets will be available at the door. If tickets appear sold out please call (510) 652-2120 or email info@blackrepertorygroup.com to check for ticket availability.

https://youtu.be/0nbpJHP7D20



About the Producer:

Dennis Rowe Entertainment Broadway N' Black Theater Series – is a season of African American themed "Broadway" style wcj shows. The season is designed to uplift people and encourage thought through art. The current season includes: Port Chicago 50, Philly, Shades, Don't Mess With God...He'll Wash Your Feet and Love In All The Wrong Faces.

Dennis Rowe is a producer, book author, playwright and director. Constantly tackling new challenges, Mr. Rowe is versed in theater and motion picture production. Credits include: gospel show "Don't Mess With God", staged musical "God's Trying To Tell You Something" and latest film "If Not for His Grace."


About Black Repertory Group, Inc.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

Now celebrating the 54th Black Repertory Group Mainstage Season. To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
