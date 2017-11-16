 
Sweat & Spunk at the Black Rep in Berkeley - January 2018

A theatrical adaptation of two phenomenal short-stories written by Zora Neale Hurston; in celebration of the 54th Black Repertory Group Mainstage Season.
 
 
BRGSweatSpunk_PhotoArtCredit @IAmMonhunnit
BRGSweatSpunk_PhotoArtCredit @IAmMonhunnit
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Repertory Group Mainstage Productions presents "Sweat & Spunk". Two classic narratives about revenge and redemption. Zora Neale Hurston captures the brave and daring spirit of a 1920s all Black town in the South.

"Sweat" is a story of liberation that follows Delia and Sykes Jones along a psychologically pressured journey of extreme love versus extreme hate. The terror of the tale unfolds as Delia has to cope with her increasingly intimidating, violent adulterating husband.

"Spunk" is about a time when gossip and story-telling are a valued source of entertainment. News travels fast, after a trusted local source reports an eyewitness account of Spunk Banks in the bushes, with a married woman. Family dramas quickly escalate as the quiet town gets rocked with fear.

"Sweat & Spunk" runs January 12 – 28, 2018 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.

Ticket Prices range from $12.50 to $50. VIP Admission includes priority seating and one complementary beverage. Youth, Senior, Military/Veteran and Student discounts are available. Private parties are welcome with special rates for groups of 10 or more.

VIP Finale Gala on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:00 PM; features a Pre-Show Reception and the delectable "From Sea To Soul Food Buffet" presented by Family Pot.

Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/sweat---spunk.html

About the Author:

Zora Neale Hurston is the noted writer with a catalog of over 50 published wcj works. As a key element of the Harlem Renaissance, Hurston was a Civil Rights Activist that wrote life's tales of African American folk. Learn more about Zora Neale Hurston and the upcoming BRG Mainstage Production of "Sweat & Spunk" at blackrepertorygroup.com

About Black Repertory Group, Inc.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.

For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
Source:Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Email:***@blackrepertorygroup.com Email Verified
