NBCA Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees at 40th Annual Induction Ceremony in Atlanta

By: NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation

Arts: Dr. Myles R. Cunningham III, Virginia State University – Award-winning host, producer, and cultural strategist whose career spans media, advocacy, and mentorship.

Dr. Myles R. Cunningham III, Virginia State University – Award-winning host, producer, and cultural strategist whose career spans media, advocacy, and mentorship. Athletics: Dr. Richard "Dick" Barnett (posthumous) , Tennessee State University – NBA champion, educator, and philanthropist dedicated to youth empowerment.

Dr. Richard "Dick" Barnett (posthumous) , Tennessee State University – NBA champion, educator, and philanthropist dedicated to youth empowerment. Business: Latica "Tish" Archie-Oliver, Claflin University – Chief Inclusion & Belonging Officer at Gap Inc., leading global strategies for equity and representation.

Latica "Tish" Archie-Oliver, Claflin University – Chief Inclusion & Belonging Officer at Gap Inc., leading global strategies for equity and representation. Community Service: Daphney Aileen Young, Dillard University – Advocate and program leader at AARP, dedicated to literacy, scholarships, and community empowerment.

Daphney Aileen Young, Dillard University – Advocate and program leader at AARP, dedicated to literacy, scholarships, and community empowerment. Education: Dr. Juliet King, Benedict College – Co-founder of Coral Reef Montessori Academy and trailblazer in education and philanthropy.

Dr. Juliet King, Benedict College – Co-founder of Coral Reef Montessori Academy and trailblazer in education and philanthropy. Entertainment: Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State University – ESPN commentator, bestselling author, and one of the most influential voices in sports media.

Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State University – ESPN commentator, bestselling author, and one of the most influential voices in sports media. Faith/Theology: Rev. Edward S. Reynolds, Morris Brown College – Civil rights advocate and longtime pastor committed to faith and justice.

Rev. Edward S. Reynolds, Morris Brown College – Civil rights advocate and longtime pastor committed to faith and justice. Government: Freeman Holifield Sr., Alabama A&M University – U.S. Army veteran and civic leader breaking barriers in federal service and higher education.

Freeman Holifield Sr., Alabama A&M University – U.S. Army veteran and civic leader breaking barriers in federal service and higher education. Industry: Douglas D. Gantt, South Carolina State University – Business leader and board chairman advancing research, funding, and alumni engagement.

Douglas D. Gantt, South Carolina State University – Business leader and board chairman advancing research, funding, and alumni engagement. Law: Kimberly Bullock Gatling, Esq., North Carolina A&T State University – Intellectual property attorney and cultural engagement leader.

Kimberly Bullock Gatling, Esq., North Carolina A&T State University – Intellectual property attorney and cultural engagement leader. Lifetime Achievement: Lt. Gen. Marvin D. & Mrs. June Brailsford, Prairie View A&M University – Military leader and educator whose lifelong service and philanthropy continue to uplift communities.

Lt. Gen. Marvin D. & Mrs. June Brailsford, Prairie View A&M University – Military leader and educator whose lifelong service and philanthropy continue to uplift communities. Medicine: Dr. Warren A. Jones, Dillard University – Physician, health policy leader, and advocate for eliminating health disparities.

Dr. Warren A. Jones, Dillard University – Physician, health policy leader, and advocate for eliminating health disparities. Science: Dr. William E. Bennett, Lincoln University (PA) – Biomedical scientist and federal executive advancing health equity.

Dr. William E. Bennett, Lincoln University (PA) – Biomedical scientist and federal executive advancing health equity. Chairman's Award: Felica W. Coney, Southern University – Google Vice President of Global Server Operations and a trailblazer in technology and leadership.

Contact

NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation

***@nbcahof.org NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation

End

-- The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. (NBCAHOF) will host its 40th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. This milestone event celebrates the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by honoring distinguished alumni whose achievements exemplify leadership, excellence, and service.The ceremony will be hosted by award-winning journalists Monica Pearson and Kevin Frazier of. Each year, the Foundation recognizes graduates of HBCUs for their significant contributions across diverse fields, ensuring that the impact of HBCU alumni is elevated and remembered. Since 1985, more than 300 alumni have been inducted, and the 2025 class continues this proud tradition.The Induction Ceremony is part of the 40th Annual NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend, which includes the Competition of Black College Queens, the Thomas W. Dortch Jr. HBCU Golf Classic, the Legacy of Leaders Alumni Honors, Positive Image Program, Call to Womanhood and Call to Manhood Symposiums, and a Self-Advocacy Workshop with bestselling author Minda Harts. Additional highlights include a special film screening and sessions designed to empower HBCU students and alumni.Since its founding, the mission of the NBCAHOF has been to ensure the stability, strength, and excellence of the nation's HBCUs. Through recognition, scholarships, and leadership development, the Foundation works as a catalyst for change, building bridges between HBCUs, alumni, corporations, and communities. For more information about the NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend, visit