News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Delightime Promises Better and Higher Quality
Following a few negative responses from customers who experienced damaged units, G&H Global LLC took necessary actions as to better their company's well-loved product. And in doing so, the company made big steps and shifts, as confirmed by Huston who said: "there were mainly 2 concerns: quick burnout and the light bulb not spinning. And to fix that, we have decided to change some of our suppliers."
Exclusively offered on Amazon, all future Delightime party light orders will contain different PCB and motor. These actions are all in line with the company's aim of achieving nothing less but 100% customer satisfaction. "Change was necessary for improvement. Now, hopefully, we can deliver our promise for the highest quality product each shopper deserves" Huston shares.
Delightime Full Color LED Party Light (https://www.amazon.com/
It has been G&H Global LLC's long-standing mission to achieve their customer's full satisfaction. And as so, Huston says: "we are never going to stop until each and every customer we have, is happy. There is nothing more important to us." Also, along with making changes for the betterment of their products, the company offers a Money Back Policy where an individual who is not satisfied with his or her purchase, may simply return the item and receive their full money back.
Contact
G&H Global LLC
***@delightime.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse