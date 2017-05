Delightime Promises Better and Higher Quality

You can now expect better and more improved Delightime LED Party Lights

Contact

G&H Global LLC

***@delightime.com G&H Global LLC

End

-- In a recent interview with G&H Global LLC's marketing manager, Tom Huston, the company disclosed an important information which will soon affect their product's quality and standards. Here wherein, starting from May 26, 2017, customers may expect new and improved Delightime party lights.Following a few negative responses from customers who experienced damaged units, G&H Global LLC took necessary actions as to better their company's well-loved product. And in doing so, the company made big steps and shifts, as confirmed by Huston who said: "there were mainly 2 concerns: quick burnout and the light bulb not spinning. And to fix that, we have decided to change some of our suppliers."Exclusively offered on Amazon, all future Delightime party light orders will contain different PCB and motor. These actions are all in line with the company's aim of achieving nothing less but 100% customer satisfaction. "Change was necessary for improvement. Now, hopefully, we can deliver our promise for the highest quality product each shopper deserves" Huston shares.Delightime Full Color LED Party Light ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B00GMQ7QGC ) is a more convenient and affordable alternative to a mirror or disco ball. It provides the same effect, filling a room with a colorful display of dancing lights ( http://www.delightime.com/ how-to-make- your-everyday- color... ). Shining in red, blue and green, these bulbs are easy-to-install, and easy-to-use, along with being an instant source of fun and excitement.It has been G&H Global LLC's long-standing mission to achieve their customer's full satisfaction. And as so, Huston says: "we are never going to stop until each and every customer we have, is happy. There is nothing more important to us." Also, along with making changes for the betterment of their products, the company offers a Money Back Policy where an individual who is not satisfied with his or her purchase, may simply return the item and receive their full money back.