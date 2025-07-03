Follow on Google News
Healogics Board of Directors Appoints Pamela B. Mandel as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
By: Healogics, LLC
Jacksonville, FL – July 7, 2025 – Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, announced that Frank Williams has departed the organization and Pamela (https://www.healogics.com/
With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, Pam brings a proven track record of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to People-first, Patient-centered care.
Pam has served on the Healogics Board for the past four years, also serving as the Chair of the audit committee, offering invaluable insight and guidance through her deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and governance expertise. Her appointment marks a significant step in Healogics ongoing evolution, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and clinical excellence.
"Pam's longstanding contributions to our organization, combined with her exceptional leadership experience, make her uniquely qualified to lead Healogics into its next phase," said Mark Nemenz (https://www.healogics.com/
Prior to assuming her new position, Pam served as Chief Operating Officer at Tasso, Inc., the leading provider of patient-centric, clinical grade blood collection solutions. She also served on the Board of Crisis Connections, a nonprofit organization supporting mental health and crisis intervention services.
Earlier in her career, Pam was President and Board Member of Accelecare Wound Centers, where she led operations and finance supporting its significant growth—culminating in its acquisition by Healogics. Her leadership in wound care and healthcare services has consistently demonstrated innovation, operational discipline, and a strong focus on improving patient outcomes.
In her new role, she will focus on shaping Healogics strategic direction, enhancing clinical partnerships, and accelerating the company's mission to improve the lives of people living with chronic wounds.
"I am honored to step into this leadership role at such a pivotal time for Healogics and the broader healthcare industry," said Mandel. "Having spent a significant part of my career in wound care, I'm excited to be back in this space, especially at a time when innovation and patient outcomes matter more than ever. It's a privilege to return to the wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy field and to lead an organization deeply committed to improving the lives of patients. I look forward to working alongside talented teams and partners to drive meaningful growth, innovation, and improved care delivery across the country."
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year, more than 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. (https://www.healogics.com/
Media Contact:
Leslie Niblock
SVP, Marketing & Engagement
Leslie.Niblock@
904.472.0360
