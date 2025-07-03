Follow on Google News
Project Management Institute San Francisco and TalentCheetah Inc. Announce New Strategic Partnership
Accelerating hiring of local Project and Product Managers for San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area Companies
This partnership is designed to dramatically shorten the hiring timeline for qualified PMI-SFBAC Chapter job seekers while supporting the rapidly growing demand for project, product and program management talent in San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area companies.
TalentCheetah®
"We're thrilled to partner with TalentCheetah®
Rebecca Medina, Founder and CEO of TalentCheetah®
"We know hiring project and product management talent can be painfully slow—especially in fast-paced Bay Area industries like technology, financial services and healthcare. That's why we built TalentCheetah to move at cheetah speed. This exciting partnership with PMI-SFBAC expands our reach into one of the most innovative geographic regions in the world and helps local hiring companies find elite PM talent in hours, not weeks."
Hiring Company Benefits
By combining PMI-SFBAC's network of experienced PMs with TalentCheetah's AI technology and built-for-speed platform, this partnership creates a powerful project management career engine and hiring solution for San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area communities.
Need to hire a PM? Post your role and hire the same day. Visit:
About TalentCheetah® Inc.
Founded in 2018 by veteran PMs and hiring experts in Silicon Valley, TalentCheetah®
About PMI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter
The Project Management Institute San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (PMI-SFBAC) is one of the largest PMI chapters in the world. The chapter is a supportive community dedicated to advancing the project management profession since 1974. PMI-SFBAC hosts meetings, conferences, networking events, workshops, and other innovative programs designed to meet the Chapter's Strategic Goal – To be acknowledged as THE Project Management Resource in the San Francisco Metro Area. Today, PMI-SFBAC has over 3,000 members and is the 15th largest chapter in an international organization of over 300 chapters across 200 countries. Learn more at pmisfbac.org.
Media Contact
Rebecca Medina
rebecca@talentcheetah.com
4085051353
