Project Management Institute San Francisco and TalentCheetah Inc. Announce New Strategic Partnership

Accelerating hiring of local Project and Product Managers for San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area Companies
By:
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 8, 2025 - PRLog -- In a bold move to accelerate the speed at which local businesses source and hire project, product and program managers, PMI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (PMI-SFBAC) and TalentCheetah® Inc. announced a new strategic partnership today.

This partnership is designed to dramatically shorten the hiring timeline for qualified PMI-SFBAC Chapter job seekers while supporting the rapidly growing demand for project, product and program management talent in San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area companies.

TalentCheetah® is an AI-powered hiring platform built to help companies source highly specialized U.S. project and product management candidates the same day.  With flexible hiring options, organizations can find PM candidates for their one-time consulting projects, as well as for their full-time permanent roles.

"We're thrilled to partner with TalentCheetah®," said Shashi Rangarajan, CEO of PMI-SFBAC. "Rebecca and her team have created a disruptive platform that helps businesses fill project and product roles faster, smarter, and more affordably—especially for companies that can't wait weeks or months to hire PM talent."

Rebecca Medina, Founder and CEO of TalentCheetah®, added:
"We know hiring project and product management talent can be painfully slow—especially in fast-paced Bay Area industries like technology, financial services and healthcare. That's why we built TalentCheetah to move at cheetah speed.  This exciting partnership with PMI-SFBAC expands our reach into one of the most innovative geographic regions in the world and helps local hiring companies find elite PM talent in hours, not weeks."

Hiring Company Benefits
  • Same-day access to a vetted network of U.S. project and product management candidates
  • Simple and free job posting (under 5 minutes)
  • Flexible hiring options (part-time, full-time, hourly contract, fixed-fee, salary)
Whether companies are launching new products, modernizing their tech, or recovering stalled initiatives, PMI-SFBAC and TalentCheetah® are accelerating and streamlining how organizations connect with and hire world-class PM talent.

By combining PMI-SFBAC's network of experienced PMs with TalentCheetah's AI technology and built-for-speed platform, this partnership creates a powerful project management career engine and hiring solution for San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area communities.

Need to hire a PM?  Post your role and hire the same day.  Visit: https://www.talentcheetah.com/hire-top-talent

About TalentCheetah® Inc.
Founded in 2018  by veteran PMs and hiring experts in Silicon Valley, TalentCheetah® is an AI-powered talent marketplace built to connect hiring managers directly with prescreened U.S. project and product managers available for hire same day. With coverage in 33 U.S. states, they specialize in supplying contractor and fractional PM talent across Product, Program, and Project Management. The TalentCheetah® platform was launched because they recognized the need for a faster, easier and more cost-effective way for hiring organizations and expert project professionals to find and work with one another.  Hire a PM Cheetah fast through the TalentCheetah® Platform.  Learn more at talentcheetah.com (https://www.talentcheetah.com).

About PMI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter
The Project Management Institute San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (PMI-SFBAC) is one of the largest PMI chapters in the world. The chapter is a supportive community dedicated to advancing the project management profession since 1974. PMI-SFBAC hosts meetings, conferences, networking events, workshops, and other innovative programs designed to meet the Chapter's Strategic Goal – To be acknowledged as THE Project Management Resource in the San Francisco Metro Area. Today, PMI-SFBAC has over 3,000 members and is the 15th largest chapter in an international organization of over 300 chapters across 200 countries. Learn more at pmisfbac.org.

Media Contact
Rebecca Medina
rebecca@talentcheetah.com
4085051353
