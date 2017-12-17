 
Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Delightime Products on Big Sale for the Holidays

 
 
Celebrate Christmas with Delightime Products
Celebrate Christmas with Delightime Products
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Dec. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The well-loved party lights brand, Delightime, is currently on a big sale for the holidays as announced by its distributing company: G&H Global LLC. Its marketing manager, Tom Huston, shared during a brief interview, "We are very pleased to extend our warm greetings to everyone through our big, big offers for the Christmas season."

The said event includes several promotions which customers may choose from. For fans of the company's popular auto-rotating, simple and effective disco light, the Delightime Full Color, there's the "Buy 3 Get 1 for Free" promo where shoppers who purchase three (3) units are given one (1) extra party light, completely without charge. Delightime Full Color bulbs, which have quickly sold out before December and have only made its comeback recently, are popular party accessories and children's toys. Customers who wish to avail of this promo can use the code "UEXGYO46".

Another big offer from the company is the "Christmas Day 50% Off" on all Delightime products. Here, wherein if an individual fsbdt purchases any two (2) items, he or she may avail of the 50% discount. Choices include the Full Color LED Light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime/b/ref=bl_dp_s_web_15353...), the 2-in-1 Disco and Cool White Light, and the Delightime Strobe Light. Customers may use the coupon code "NNBD7HTP" upon check out.

And for shoppers who wish to avail single purchases, there's a 30% off which is applicable to the Full Color, 2-in-1, and strobe light. There is no minimum required units to be bought and customers may simply use the code "8MTJYGK8" for such discount.

All promotions and sales are exclusively available on Amazon.com. And along with this announcement, Huston reminds, "Sales and promotions are offered for a limited time only. Plus, stocks are running out fast. So hurry!" Delightime's big sale event has started on December 11 and will end on Christmas Day itself, December 25, 2017.

Aside from these three (3) offers, G&H guarantees other surprises and giveaways which are to be posted and updated on the company's Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/delightimeLED/).

Click to Share