Merchant-Friendly Swipebox Integrates Largest Payment Processors
Mobile and online retailers require a pain-free connection to each of their customer's financial institutions to complete each sale. Existing solutions, in the form of payment gateways, often place an administrative and financial burden on a merchant due to transaction costs or fees, slow payment recovery or an inability to gain approval for credit card processing. This challenge is amplified for certain merchants considered "medium to high risk", a designation based on their industry.
Swipebox is now partnered with large payment processors, also known as Independent Selling Organizations (ISOs) and Member Service Providers (MSPs), the institutions that underwrite online transactions, supporting timely transaction approvals and deposits. Commenting on the new partnerships, Co-Founder, Kellen Tallada noted "Swipebox now has the relationships to support a new venture, or a multinational firm. Payment management should be simple and effective. Let's help these businesses grow and remove the barriers that often cost them a sale."
The U.S. merchant payments industry is expected to surpass $7 trillion by 2018 and third party payment gateways like Swipebox will continue to play a critical role in global commerce. By offering payment processing tools and services that help low and high risk merchants reduce transaction costs, Swipebox helps simplify transactions and ensure that each customer's payment is accepted and closed.
About Swipebox
Launched in Feb 2017, Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses. Visit http://www.swipebox.io for more information.
Duncan Littlefield
Chief Marketing Officer
***@swipebox.io
