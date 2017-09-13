News By Tag
Swipebox Joins Premier Industry Trade Association
The Swipebox merchant-friendly payment gateway supports dozens of industries including advanced education and healthcare systems, and more than a third of the firm's card processing volumes are related to debt collection. This expertise and experience delivering a cost-effective collections solution make Swipebox an essential partner for merchants with a need for debt collection. There exist over $12 trillion of outstanding consumer debt in the U.S. economy and merchants and creditors rely on technology firms like Swipebox to recover balances while providing debtors the payment flexibility they demand. Features such as 24/7 payment solutions, comprehensive customer service support and low-cost transaction terms represent requirements for merchants seeking to thrive in the digital economy – these features all remain core capabilities within the Swipebox platform. Given rising delinquency rates, those same merchants have turned to Swipebox for advanced solutions wcj which support effective debt recovery.
Hinting at forthcoming innovations by Swipebox in the 3rd party collections industry, Chief Revenue Officer, Joshua Allen noted "our acquisition of an enterprise merchant in debt collection expanded the breadth and depth of our understanding of the space, and helped solidify our role as a leader in card processing. The industry is ripe for disruption and we're going to be thrilled to connect our customers with tools we're building." Swipebox commercial success and funding milestone achievement have supported ongoing investment in research and development to deliver an expanded offering of payment products and services for both existing and new clientele.
The Swipebox connection to trade groups like ACA International help extend the reputational advantages the company has developed in its first year of operations by providing high quality products and services to an expanding, increasingly diverse portfolio of customers. By offering payment tools and services that help low and high-risk merchants reduce transaction costs, Swipebox helps simplify transactions and ensure that each customer's payment is accepted and closed.
About Swipebox
Swipebox, (http://www.swipebox.io) is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses. With the most competitive payment processing rates available in the industry, for both online and standalone retailers, Swipebox brings a better transaction solution to an industry that demands speed, support and knowledge of their customer's evolving needs.
About ACA International
ACA International is a U.S.-based trade group representing collection agencies, creditors, debt buyers, collection attorneys and debt collection industry service providers. Founded in 1939, ACA International provides training and credentialing resources, establishes ethical standards and promotes the value of the industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers.
For more information on Swipebox Solutions:
Joshua Allen, CRO
ARM/Collections Expert
josh@swipebox.io
Media Contact
Duncan Littlefield
Chief Marketing Officer
duncan@swipebox.io
