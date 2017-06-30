 
Swipebox Brand Identity Reflects Evolution in Core Products and Services

 
 
Swipebox reveals new website facelift.
Swipebox reveals new website facelift.
 
DENVER - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Achieving an important corporate milestone, Swipebox today marked the expansion of their operation with the launch of a new brand identity. In recent months Swipebox, a fintech firm based in Denver, specializes in merchant payment management, has become the preferred payment provider for retailers, manufacturers and online merchants across industry and geography.

Increased investment, accelerated customer acquisition and new office space in the Denver, CO area have provided the momentum needed to take Swipebox to the next phase of its development. The new Swipebox mark, web presence and other materials will support the company's growing workforce as it seeks to continue to meet the needs of its clientele. The increasingly connected global marketplace requires seamless payment management and Swipebox intends to be the recognizable leader in the space. Such recognitions begins with consistent delivery of a high quality, low cost payment gateway and continues with a familiar brand and message.

Commenting on the new Swipebox brand identity and the firm's continued growth and development, co-founder Kellen Tallada noted that "the external change mirrors the positive transformation within the Swipebox organizations since our launch in February of this year. We are pleased with our progress to date, but we are not satisfied.  This brand illustrates  our journey forward." The new logo and other design elements were developed in close collaboration with the Swipebox team, who worked to externalize the modern, accessible and forward thinking culture that has driven outsized commercial success heading into the summer.

As the preferred payment provider for firms that range from the global golf marketplace to companies managing debt collection and accounts receivable, a unified corporate identity for its customers and key stakeholders allows for the immediate identification of Swipebox as a partner of choice. Continuing to offer merchants transaction rates below industry average, Swipebox provides zero setup costs, free application processing and no contract commitments. Further, by providing credit card processing, ecommerce and mobile app integration, Swipebox handles most major currencies and affords the flexibility needed to support customers across purchasing channels.

About Swipebox

Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses.  With the most competitive payment processing rates available in the industry, for both online and standalone retailers, Swipebox brings a better transaction solution to an industry that demands speed, support and knowledge of their customer's evolving needs. Visit our website -https://www.swipebox.io

For information on Swipebox solutions
Josh Allen
Chief Revenue Officer, Co-Founder
josh@swipebox.io

Media Contact
Duncan Littlefield
Chief Marketing Officer
duncan@swipebox.io
